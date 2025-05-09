ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘A lot of questions about the question’: Plenty to iron out before separation referendum could take place, political scientist says

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Jared Wesley, University of Alberta Political Science Professor, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about a separation referendum


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.