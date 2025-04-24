ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘A big focus on the two front-runners’: Pollster says voters flocking to support Liberals and Conservatives

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist, Nik Nanos, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the late stages of the federal election campaign.


















Photos

