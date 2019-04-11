And so, undoubtedly to the relief of a scandal-fatigued public outside of the parliamentary bubble, the SNC-Lavalin saga approaches the end of its two-month, non-stop news cycle.

With the leaks, hearings, firings, aftershock scrums, more leaks and the reflective thoughts of the ousted now complete, the revelations and reverberations are largely a spent force.

Unless the Trudeau government has an electoral death wish and actually frees SNC-Lavalin from criminal prosecution or the ethics commissioner finds wrongdoing, the news media goat, which requires daily feedings, will quickly run out of sustenance.