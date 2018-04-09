I was jarred awake last night, after coming home from 5 straight hours of reporting on the tragedy in Saskatchewan. I’m not surprised really, after spending that time speaking with members of the Humboldt Broncos team, city and provincial officials and friends of the dead.

The nightmare seemed to be a flashback to what I imagine were the last moments of those young men’s lives: The sun setting on one side of the bus, slashing shadows across half the occupants and blinding the others sitting along the windows. Teammates, friends, buddies playing cards, texting, laughing, preparing for battle and then chaos. The inside of the bus turning into a house of horrors as bodies not buckled down were thrown around, banging into steel poles, hard plastic armrests and sprayed with shattered glass. They had no chance.

I spent much of my teens and twenties on school buses, coaches or 18 seaters. Four days a week, for hours at a time, crammed in with my teammates, in those stale steel tubes with nothing to do for hours. It may sound terrible but it really was a place where I made most of my best friends, where I dealt with the best and worst moments of my life up until that point. We were always on our way to swim meets – across Ontario and Quebec, then B.C. and Alberta, and finally years of travelling down the west coast of the United States. On the way there, the atmosphere aboard was usually quiet, we were all getting into the right mindset to race, compete, win against some stiff competition. On the way back, depending on the outcome of the races, it was burgers, pizzas and sporting ecstasy or it was silence, regret and homework.

Overall, I never really liked those bus trips. I am tall and cramming into those tight hard seats for hours at a time never did anything to help me compete any better. I always felt catatonic by the time I reached my destination and then I had to swim at the highest level.

In the winters, on many of the buses, especially the yellow ones we sometimes rode in, there wasn’t much heat, the windows would frost up and you would spend hours blind to the world that was whipping past you. The drivers, for the most part, were pretty aloof, always rushing, pushing the limits, no relationship with you, your team or anyone on the bus. Their only goal was to get you there, back and done.

We only had problems a couple of times, once we broke down on a highway somewhere between Montreal and Ottawa. We sat for what seemed like an eternity in the darkness, the battery dead, the lights out, silence except for the occasional semi rumbling uncomfortably by us until help finally came. We got our boost and we were on our way.

Another time, travelling in the mountains of British Columbia, our brakes caught on fire on a dusty and dangerous descent. It was decided that the solution would be to drive faster. So, with some crazy speed, and a lot of luck, the fire eventually went out and we just kept on rolling until we reached our final destination.

As a reporter, I have covered countless bus “accidents” on the long and remote highways across Saskatchewan, Quebec and the always dangerous Highway 63 North from Edmonton to Fort McMurray in Alberta. The stories seem to always start the same and end in tragedy – buses that either broke down, tried to turn around or that were t-boned by aggressively driven semitrailers. The aftermath – a scene of absolute horror – the buses disintegrating around those inside. Many launched out into the wreckage as it spreads across the barren landscape.

While I am sure my nightmare was triggered by the aerial shots of the torn apart bus on the highway in Saskatchewan, thinking back I am certain there was another factor – my 7-year-old son asked me about the tragedy. Asked me about the hockey team. Asked me about what happened. I told him what I could, keeping in mind his age and his level of understanding. I told him that a bus, filled with smart, athletic and happy boys who all played hockey together, was in an accident. There was a collision and some of them were killed. The others were badly injured. His next question caught me off guard. He asked if next year he can play select hockey. Right now, he is playing house league and many of his friends are hoping to move up and play a higher level of the game he now loves. He then asked if he made a select team, where he would play. All over the city and even around Southern Ontario, I told him. He paused and seemed to think for a moment. Strangely, he didn’t look happy, instead a worried expression swept across his face. His response – “Do I have to ride in a bus?”

I hugged him and gave him kisses. I reassured him the best I could that he would be safe, I would make sure of it. That he wasn’t going to be riding in buses anytime soon, just with us in the car. All thoughts and promises I bet the parents of the 15 boys killed on that lonely highway in Saskatchewan made years ago. Promises none of us as parents can guarantee to keep.

I know that I don’t have all the answers, in fact I feel like I don’t have many at all. Today, tomorrow and the next day, kids will continue to set out in buses across our massive country for swim meets, hockey games and basketball tournaments – that won’t stop. I can’t stop someone from running a stop sign and snuffing out the lives of those I love most. But then again, I can’t spend my life worrying that that might happen. We need to pray for those who have been killed in this tragedy and then honour them by continuing to do what they set out to do on Friday, April 6, 2018 – compete, be great and celebrate life.