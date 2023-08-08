Yukon community of Mayo under state of emergency due to nearby fire

MAYO, YUKON -

The Government of Yukon has declared a state of emergency for the Village of Mayo and the surrounding area due to a wildfire burning nearby.

The community of about 450 people has been under an evacuation order since Sunday due to the Talbot Creek fire burning about four kilometres away.

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn says the state of emergency provides "absolute clarity" that responders have full authority to protect people and property, control the use of roads and help law enforcement.

The declaration covers a 15-kilometre radius around the community, which is about 400 km north of Whitehorse.

Yukon Protective Services says the Talbot Creek fire is estimated at nearly five square kilometres.

A team of 11 firefighters from Saskatchewan arrived Tuesday to join 35 wildland firefighters, alongside structural firefighters to fight the blaze and set up protections for homes and infrastructure in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.