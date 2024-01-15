Climate and Environment

    • Youth-led challenge of Ontario's climate plan goes before province's highest court

    Seven young people are taking their challenge of Ontario's climate change plan to the province's highest court. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby) Seven young people are taking their challenge of Ontario's climate change plan to the province's highest court. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Seven young people are taking their challenge of Ontario's climate change plan to the province's highest court.

    A lawyer for the group told the Court of Appeal for Ontario today that the case is about whether the province should be allowed to exacerbate the existential threat of climate change.

    The group of young people between the ages of 16 and 28 have argued Ontario is breaking their Charter rights by setting emissions targets dangerously low, putting their futures at risk. 

    A trial judge last year dismissed the group's constitutional challenge, but agreed the province's plan falls "severely short of the scientific consensus" of what's required to tackle climate change. 

    The lawsuit, backed by the environmental law charity Ecojustice, dates back to 2018 when the Progressive Conservative government revised its emissions target to 30 per cent below 2005 levels. 

    Experts for the group have said the revised target would allow for an additional 200 million tonnes of planet-warming emissions to be released. 

    A spokesperson for the government has previously said Ontario is leading the country's progress on emissions reductions, including through investments in electric vehicle production and public transit expansion. 

    The appeal is part of a wave of youth-led climate litigation across Canada and other parts of the world where young people argue government inaction in the face of increasingly dire circumstances is a violation of their rights.

    A Federal Court of Appeal ruling last month reopened the door for 15 young people to bring a constitutional challenge against the Canadian government over its response to climate change. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News