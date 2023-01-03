World Bank seeks more funds to address climate change, other crises: document
The World Bank is seeking to vastly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises and will negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools, according to an "evolution roadmap" seen by Reuters on Monday.
The roadmap document - sent to shareholder governments - marks the start of a negotiation process to alter the bank's mission and financial resources and shift it away from a country- and project-specific lending model used since its creation at the end of World War Two.
The World Bank management aims to have specific proposals to change its mission, operating model and financial capacity ready for approval by the joint World Bank and International Monetary Fund Development Committee in October, according to the document.
A World Bank spokesman said that the document aimed to provide details on the scope, approach, and timetable for the evolution, with regular updates for shareholders and decisions later in the year.
AAA RATING TO STAY
The development lender will explore options like a potential new capital increase, changes to its capital structure to unlock more lending and new financing tools such as guarantees for private sector loans and other ways to mobilize more private capital, according to the document.
But the World Bank Group (WBG) is not ready to bow to demands from some non-profit organizations to abandon its longstanding top-tier credit rating to boost lending, stating: "Management will explore all options that increase the capacity of the WBG whilst maintaining the AAA rating of the WBG entities."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for the World Bank and others to revamp their business models to boost lending and harness private capital to fund investments that more broadly benefit the world, such as helping middle-income countries transition away from coal power.
A U.S. Treasury spokesperson declined comment on the World Bank document.
The bank said proposals under consideration include higher statutory lending limits, lower equity-to-loan requirements and the use of callable capital - money pledged but not paid in by member governments - for lending.
Development experts say this shift would greatly increase the amount of lending compared to the current capital structure, which only utilizes paid-in capital.
"The challenges the world is facing call for a massive step up in the international community's support," the bank said in the document. "For the WBG to continue to play a central role in development and climate finance, it will need a concerted effort by both shareholders and management to step up WBG financing capacity."
INADEQUATE FUNDING
The roadmap document cautions that a build-up of lending for climate change, health care, food security and other needs may require a capital increase to boost the capacity of the World Bank's middle-income lending arm, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).
IBRD's US$13 billion capital increase in 2018 "was designed to be prepared for one mid-sized crisis a decade, and not multiple, overlapping crises" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the effects of accelerating climate change, the document said. IBRD's crisis buffers will likely be depleted by mid-2023, it said.
Another option, according to the roadmap, is for World Bank shareholder countries to step up periodic contributions to the lender's fund for the world's poorest countries, the International Development Association (IDA), which have declined in recent years despite increasing needs.
The roadmap also offers the option of creating a new concessional lending trust fund for middle-income countries that would focus on global public goods and be similar in structure to IDA, with regular funding replenishments that would be separate from the bank's capital structure.
"Such a fund may attract donor bilateral resources separate from shareholder budget lines supporting the WBG, and potentially include donors beyond shareholders," such as private foundations, the bank said.
The bank said that the evolution of its mission to increase climate lending while maintaining good development outcomes will require additional staff and budget resources, which have declined 3% in real terms over the past 15 years.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt, Reno mayor says
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new U.S. House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress.
Canada
-
Delayed emails, empty seats: How a digital communication breakdown may have stranded more Sunwing passengers
More Sunwing passengers may have been stranded in tropical destinations for longer after the airline failed to fill seats on some rescue flights thanks to a digital communications breakdown, interviews and records provided to CTV News indicate.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in death of New Brunswick radio journalist
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have charged a man in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for allegedly posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
-
Officials to provide update on Hamilton house fire that left 4 dead, including 2 kids
Fire officials are set to provide an update this afternoon on a deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week.
World
-
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could be expanded in coming days.
-
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
-
Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA's Apollo program, has died. He was 90.
-
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for U.S. speaker, House adjourns
Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new U.S. House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress.
-
'Not a start the royals want': Upcoming Prince Harry interviews already stirring royal discussion
CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen weighs in on Prince Harry’s soon-to-be released interviews ahead of the launch of his memoir.
-
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman.
Politics
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
'Unacceptable': Committee chair says Sunwing, Via Rail must answer for holiday mess
The chair of the House of Commons transport committee on Tuesday called for Sunwing Airlines and Via Rail to publicly explain what caused the travel nightmare that plagued thousands of Canadians over the holidays.
-
Business groups optimistic despite China's pushback on air-travel test requirements
The Chinese government is unhappy that Canada and other countries are creating new COVID-19 restrictions for people flying in from China, but business groups say the policy won't affect trade.
Health
-
Sesame joins the major food allergens list, U.S. FDA says
Sesame has joined the list of major food allergens defined by law, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
What are cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure?
Not all heart disease is the same. Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest, here's a look at the difference.
-
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Sci-Tech
-
This tech company is clearing out recurring meetings from employee calendars
One tech company is trying to help its employees kick off the new year with a clean slate, or at least an emptier calendar.
-
Facebook considering whether to allow Trump to return, decision expected in 'coming weeks'
Facebook's parent company Meta is considering whether to allow former U.S. president Donald Trump back on to its platforms and is due to announce its decision in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
Entertainment
-
Bill Cosby sued for sexual battery under new New York lookback law, following similar lawsuit from 5 accusers
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by sitcom star and comedian Bill Cosby is suing him for sexual battery after five other women sued him in early December.
-
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt, Reno mayor says
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.
-
Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies
Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago's theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79.
Business
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter expenses by falling behind on bills
Twitter owes $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco, according to a lawsuit filed by the building's landlord last week.
-
Wall Street starts the year with a dip; Apple, Tesla shares drag
Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
'GOAT,' 'inflection point' and 'quiet quitting' should be banished, annual list says
Michigan's Lake Superior State University has released its annual list, amassed from submissions from around the world, which highlights phrases or words that its judges deem misused, overused -- or simply useless. "GOAT," along with "inflection point," "quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" makes an appearance on the list.
-
Quebec TikTok sensation Nurse John finds humour in health care
An emergency room nurse from the South Shore of Montreal has become a TikTok sensation, with millions of viewers worldwide checking out his funny takes on hospital life.
Sports
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
-
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Damar Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium. The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.
-
What happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Autos
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.
-
Tesla deliveries miss estimates due to logistical issues, slowing demand
Tesla Inc. said quarterly deliveries fell short of market estimates on Monday, held back by ongoing logistical issues and growing demand concerns that rounded off a tumultuous 2022 for the Elon Musk-led firm.
-
FIA boss wants to start process for more teams to enter F1
Formula One's governing body is ready to start a process for new teams to enter the championship, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said on Monday.