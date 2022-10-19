World Bank estimates Pakistan floods caused US$40B in damages
Pakistan said Wednesday that the World Bank estimates this summer's record-breaking floods have caused US$40 billion in damages in this impoverished South Asian nation. The figure is US$10 billion more than an earlier estimate by the Pakistani government.
Cash-strapped Pakistan was already facing a serious financial crisis before the heavy monsoon rains hit in mid-June. The rains triggered unprecedented floods that at one point left a third of the country's territory submerged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to move to safer places.
The new assessment came during a meeting in the capital, Islamabad, between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and experts on climate change. There was no immediate word from the World Bank on the new estimate.
The flooding, which experts say is made worse by climate change, has killed 1,719 people and affected 33 million since mid-June. The waters have damaged or washed away 2 million homes.
Sharif's government last month offered an estimate of US$30 billion from the floods but cautioned that the real figure may be far higher. A final report on the damages is yet to be finalized with the help of international aid agencies and lending institutions, including the World Bank.
The United Nations has revised its appeal for aid for Pakistan five-fold, to US$816 million, from the initial US$160 million, saying recent assessments about the damages caused by floods pointed to the urgent need for long-term help, lasting into next year.
A government statement following Wednesday's meeting between the premier and the newly formed Pakistan Climate Change Council quoted an often-repeated statement by Sharif that despite having less than 1 per cent share in global carbon emissions, Pakistan is among 10 countries most affected by climate change.
Sharif also said that he hopes the UN climate conference in Egypt next month -- for which the Pakistani prime minister was recently nominated as vice-chairman -- will offer Pakistan "an opportunity to present its stance on the vulnerability of the developing world with regard to the effects of climate change."
According to government officials, more than half of the flood victims in Pakistan's worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks after floodwaters receded there and elsewhere in the country, including Baluchistan, where the UN estimates that floods damaged 43 per cent of crops.
The flood-related fatalities have included 345 women and 641 children. The UN says 7 million women and children require immediate access to food.
Pakistan wants the world community to scale up aid for flood survivors, now also threatened by waterborne diseases, malaria and dengue fever. Experts say people in flood-hit areas will face a harsh winter this year and that aid is urgently needed.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
NHL study finds overwhelming majority of its workforce is white, Bettman says data will shape policies
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, given hero's welcome in Tehran
Iranian competitive climber Elna Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
U.K. inflation accelerates to 40-year high of 10.1 per cent as food prices rise
British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation's poorest residents.
Statistics Canada to release September inflation data this morning
Statistics Canada is expected to release September inflation numbers this morning.
