A severe windstorm caused damage and power outages across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday.

The storm then headed toward Newfoundland and Labrador, where it was forecast to hit the province Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at what happened.

ONTARIO

In a weather summary on Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a “strong, low pressure system tracked over northeastern Ontario on Saturday,” bringing snow, freezing rain and wind with it.

The northeastern part of the province was hit with heavy snow and freezing rain, forcing many road closures.

Meanwhile, heavy rain hit southern Ontario Friday night and into Saturday morning, followed by “very strong winds” that knocked out power to more than 100,000 households.

Hydro One said the high winds caused “significant damage” to infrastructure across the province, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions.

Toronto Hydro reported no major power outages in the city, but there were still some areas where electricity was cut off as of Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police also reported they had received several calls about downed trees, wires and dangling traffic lights.

Some areas including the Hamilton Airport, the Windsor Airport and the Toronto Island Airport saw wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour or more.

Point Petre in central Ontario and Port Colborne in the province's southeast saw the highest recorded peak wind gusts of 130 kilometres per hour.

Kapuskasing received the most snow on Saturday, with a total snowfall amount of 18 centimetres.

Hamilton saw the most rain with 25.4 millimetres hitting the city.

Across the province, residents shared photos of downed trees and power lines.

In Windsor, a photo of a business sign crushing a car was posted to Twitter.

In London, a large oak tree fell onto two homes and cars on Saturday afternoon.

QUEBEC

Meanwhile, the same winter weather system from Colorado brought freezing rain and strong winds to Quebec.

“Roads were partially or totally icy in several areas,” a weather summary from ECCC reads.

The agency said the storm left nearly 400,000 people without power.

By Sunday morning, almost 340,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were still without power.

In an update on Sunday, Hydro-Quebec said more than 600 linemen were mobilized to work to restore power.

“We are doing everything we can to restore service to as many customers as possible today,” the agency said. “But we already know that we will have to continue our efforts in the coming days.”

Hydro-Quebec said there is a “lot of work to be done” to clear fallen trees and branches from its power system and make necessary repairs.

“Several locations will require the replacement of poles,” the update reads.

Several areas of the province were hit by freezing rain, which began at 5 a.m. in some places and lasted until 11 p.m. in others, according to ECCC.

Montreal and Longueuil and Cap-Chat saw wind gusts of over 100 kilometres an hour.

Just after midnight, the Surete du Quebec said a tractor trailer had overturned on Highway 13 in Laval as a result of the high winds.

"The truck, which was empty at the time of the incident, ended up on the parapet separating the south and north spans (...) at the Bisson Bridge,” SQ spokesperson Sgt. Stephane Tremblay said. “The driver was trapped in the cab but suffered no injuries."

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

A number of wind and rainfall warnings were in place Sunday for areas of Newfoundland and Labrador as the storm heads east.

ECCC said the strongest winds would occur near noon for the south coast of Newfoundland from Burgeo to the Burin Peninsula, before “easing slightly” upon shifting to the west Sunday afternoon.

The agency warned that there may be damage to buildings as a result of the wind.

With files from The Canadian Press