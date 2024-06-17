Winds may push fire away from N.W.T. town, no return date for evacuees

FORT GOOD HOPE, N.W.T. -

A wildfire that forced the evacuation of a remote community in the Northwest Territories is expected to grow, but high winds are expected to push it away from the community.

Fire officials say strong winds coupled with warmer temperatures threaten to slightly increase fire activity near Fort Good Hope in the Sahtu region.

The government says the fire has grown to more than 13 square kilometres.

Fort Good Hope Chief Collin Pierrot says just over 100 of the community's 500 residents have stayed back to help with fire suppression.

Most of the evacuees were sent south to Norman Wells, while others moved to a nearby fish camp.

Government officials say they do not have a timeline for when residents will be able to return home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.