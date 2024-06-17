Climate and Environment

    • Winds may push fire away from N.W.T. town, no return date for evacuees

    A government of Northwest Territories firefighting plane is refuelled on the tarmac in Norman Wells, N.W.T., June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joshua Ferguson A government of Northwest Territories firefighting plane is refuelled on the tarmac in Norman Wells, N.W.T., June 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joshua Ferguson
    Share
    FORT GOOD HOPE, N.W.T. -

    A wildfire that forced the evacuation of a remote community in the Northwest Territories is expected to grow, but high winds are expected to push it away from the community.

    Fire officials say strong winds coupled with warmer temperatures threaten to slightly increase fire activity near Fort Good Hope in the Sahtu region.

    The government says the fire has grown to more than 13 square kilometres.

    Fort Good Hope Chief Collin Pierrot says just over 100 of the community's 500 residents have stayed back to help with fire suppression.

    Most of the evacuees were sent south to Norman Wells, while others moved to a nearby fish camp.

    Government officials say they do not have a timeline for when residents will be able to return home.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News