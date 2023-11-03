Winds from Storm Ciaran whip up a wildfire in eastern Spain as 850 people are evacuated
A wildfire abetted by storm winds in eastern Spain has burned some 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of land and forced the evacuation of 850 people from four towns, officials said Friday.
Some 200 firefighters and army emergency unit soldiers were deployed to try to extinguish the day-old blaze near the eastern town of Montitxelvo. The regional government of Valencia said it hoped five water-carrying planes and helicopters would be deployed in the operation.
Regional president Carlos Mazon called on people to avoid travel in the area or activities in forests that could start fires.
State news agency Efe said winds in the zone reached some 120 kph (75 mph) overnight. Mazon describe the winds as the main element fueling the fire in the mountainous and wooded terrain.
The fire comes as Spain, like much of Europe, continues to face heavy rains and gales from Storm Ciaran. However, the rain and low temperatures have not helped prevent the wildfire.
Spain has been suffering a drought for the past two years, intensified by climate change. Because the land is so parched, it is unable to absorb much of the storm water, which will run off into the rivers before reaching the Mediterranean.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
'Wish him all the best': Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he steps down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Tax avoidance: Canadian companies transferred $120B to Luxembourg, study says
A Quebec research institute says some of Canada's biggest companies have transferred billions of dollars in profits to Luxembourg to avoid paying domestic taxes.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli troops tighten encirclement of Gaza City as top U.S. diplomat arrives in Israel
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
Man convicted of fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal sentenced to life in prison
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
'Why didn't they keep him safe?': Family, First Nations leaders question Winnipeg police after man's death in custody
Family and First Nations leaders are questioning the response by Winnipeg police following the death of an Indigenous man taken into custody.
McGill says Quebec tuition hike threatens future of Schulich School of Music
McGill University says Quebec's $8,000 tuition increase for out-of-province students threatens the future of the renowned Schulich School of Music.
How the Grinch stole copper: N.B. nursing home fundraiser festival robbed
Pine Grove Nursing Home in Fredericton is well known for its Christmas cheer, but this year a Grinch has seemingly stolen copper wiring used to power their Festival of Lights.
World
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
CNN exclusive: Chinese jet fired flares close to submarine-hunting helicopter in South China Sea, Canadian Navy says
A Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea last Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was reckless and could have resulted in the downing of the aircraft.
The U.S. sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia's supplies for its war in Ukraine
The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia's access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 'we need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more needs to be done to 'protect Palestinian civilians' in Gaza and that, without that, there will be 'no partners for peace.' He also said it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work to reduce severe air pollution
New Delhi's government shut primary schools and banned polluting vehicles and construction work in an attempt to reduce the worst haze and smog of the season, which has posed respiratory problems for people and enveloped monuments and high-rise buildings in and around India's capital.
A planted bomb targeting police kills 5 and wounds 20 at a bus stop in northwest Pakistan
A bomb planted in a parked motorcycle exploded near a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan, killing at least five people and wounding 20 others Friday, police said. The explosion happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, police officer Gul Sher Khan said.
Politics
Finance ministers, Freeland set to meet to discuss Alberta CPP exit proposal
Finance ministers from across the country will meet up virtually with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland today to discuss Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
Trudeau in D.C. to talk hemispheric trade, migration at White House summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. capital today to represent Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity summit.
-
Foreign affairs minister says Canadians will soon be cleared to leave Gaza
Canada's minister of foreign affairs is reconfirming that Canadians and their families will be able to leave Gaza beginning in the coming days.
Health
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
Sci-Tech
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
A Russian singer who condemned the war in Ukraine is back home. The Orthodox Church wants an apology
The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country's most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine.
In the wake of Matthew Perry's death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend
Long before 'Friends' made its official debut in China, the show was a word-of-mouth phenomenon in the country. In the wake of Matthew Perry's death at 54, fans in China are mourning the loss of the star who felt less like a distant celebrity and more like an old friend.
Movie reviews: 'The Holdovers' is an uplifting tale that avoids the pitfalls of so many other movies about broken people
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Holdovers,' 'Priscilla,' 'NYAD' and 'Sly.'
Business
North Korean art sells in China despite UN sanctions over nuclear program
For sale at a recent Beijing art exposition was a painting with an asking price of US$2,460 that depicted the snow-capped Mount Paektu, the mythical birthplace of the Korean people.
-
Lifestyle
End of daylight time affects pets' schedules too, animal care workers say
In past autumns, when Jocelyn Rutgers tried to enjoy the extra hour of sleep offered by the end of daylight time, her cat would hold firm to his daily regimen and demand to be fed as usual.
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada gets 5M views
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
What to know about the ‘tegu’, the large, exotic lizard found under a home in Athens
Tegu is an Argentine black and white lizard, it's an exotic pet and invasive species from South America.
Sports
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
All or nothing for defending champion England against old foe Australia at Cricket World Cup
England's defence of the Cricket World Cup title it won so narrowly four years ago has come down to a simple calculation: lose to old foe Australia and it's over.
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
Autos
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.