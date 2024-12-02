Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast

As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions.

From heavy snow and squalls in the Great Lakes region to frigid temperatures in the Prairies, residents are in for a mixed bag of weather.

Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.

The Prairies

Calgary and Edmonton are experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold with temperatures above zero for most of the week, according to CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Winter's chill is taking a hold of southern Alberta, as well as Saskatchewan, with cold temperatures set for Monday morning. Regina could face -14 C and -12 C is forecast for Saskatoon.

A similar cold trend is also hitting Manitoba, with temperatures reaching -12 C in Winnipeg Monday before warming to -5 C Tuesday.

Ontario and Quebec

For Ontario and Quebec, the weather has been dominated by snow squalls, especially in regions near the Great Lakes, including U.S. states like New York and Michigan.

Snowfall amounts are highly variable, with some areas seeing as much as 50 centimetres, particularly near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Snow squall warnings have been issued for Ontario regions like Owen Sound, London and Stratford, McEwen said.

According to McEwen, peak snowfall rates could be five to 10 centimetres per hour.

A polar air outbreak is also set to affect daytime highs in Ontario and Quebec later this week. A trough in the upper air pattern will push the jet stream far to the south bringing cold air into these areas, McEwen said.

By the end of the week, temperatures in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa will drop below zero marking a cold shift in conditions.

In Gravenhurst, Ont., residents faced a heap of wintry challenges including road closures, power outages and heavy snow.

The area of Gravenhurst is under a state of emergency, issued Sunday, after 140 centimetres of snow hit the Muskoka town and shut down Highway 11. In Bracebridge, Ont., 125 centimetres of snow hit the area.

St. John's, N.L.

St. John's has been plagued with wet weather recently. According to Environment Canada, St. John's saw 326 millimetres of rain in November, far surpassing the typical 132.4 millimetres for the month.

Snow is minimal in the area, with only trace amounts falling where normally there would be 22.3 centimetres on average.

Snow is forecast for Monday, along with rain later this week.

McEwen said December for St. John's typically brings in 107.7 millimetres of rain and 70.3 centimetres of snow.

Northern B.C. and Yukon

The northern parts of the country are also experiencing winter’s full force. Warnings are in effect across northern communities in B.C. and Yukon where snow and freezing rain are forecast.

Snowfall of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to accumulate, with freezing rain persisting through Monday morning.

Areas in the Northwest Territories are also under an extreme cold warning, with wind chill values near -50 Monday morning and Tuesday night.