Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast
As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions.
From heavy snow and squalls in the Great Lakes region to frigid temperatures in the Prairies, residents are in for a mixed bag of weather.
Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.
The Prairies
Calgary and Edmonton are experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold with temperatures above zero for most of the week, according to CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.
Winter's chill is taking a hold of southern Alberta, as well as Saskatchewan, with cold temperatures set for Monday morning. Regina could face -14 C and -12 C is forecast for Saskatoon.
A similar cold trend is also hitting Manitoba, with temperatures reaching -12 C in Winnipeg Monday before warming to -5 C Tuesday.
Ontario and Quebec
For Ontario and Quebec, the weather has been dominated by snow squalls, especially in regions near the Great Lakes, including U.S. states like New York and Michigan.
Snowfall amounts are highly variable, with some areas seeing as much as 50 centimetres, particularly near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
Snow squall warnings have been issued for Ontario regions like Owen Sound, London and Stratford, McEwen said.
According to McEwen, peak snowfall rates could be five to 10 centimetres per hour.
A polar air outbreak is also set to affect daytime highs in Ontario and Quebec later this week. A trough in the upper air pattern will push the jet stream far to the south bringing cold air into these areas, McEwen said.
By the end of the week, temperatures in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa will drop below zero marking a cold shift in conditions.
In Gravenhurst, Ont., residents faced a heap of wintry challenges including road closures, power outages and heavy snow.
The area of Gravenhurst is under a state of emergency, issued Sunday, after 140 centimetres of snow hit the Muskoka town and shut down Highway 11. In Bracebridge, Ont., 125 centimetres of snow hit the area.
St. John's, N.L.
St. John's has been plagued with wet weather recently. According to Environment Canada, St. John's saw 326 millimetres of rain in November, far surpassing the typical 132.4 millimetres for the month.
Snow is minimal in the area, with only trace amounts falling where normally there would be 22.3 centimetres on average.
Snow is forecast for Monday, along with rain later this week.
McEwen said December for St. John's typically brings in 107.7 millimetres of rain and 70.3 centimetres of snow.
Northern B.C. and Yukon
The northern parts of the country are also experiencing winter’s full force. Warnings are in effect across northern communities in B.C. and Yukon where snow and freezing rain are forecast.
Snowfall of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected to accumulate, with freezing rain persisting through Monday morning.
Areas in the Northwest Territories are also under an extreme cold warning, with wind chill values near -50 Monday morning and Tuesday night.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario food banks cutting back amid 'unprecedented surge in demand'
About 40 per cent of food banks in the province have scaled back the amount of food they provide each visit amid “record-high demand,” according to a new report by Feed Ontario.
LIVE AT 11:30 AM CT
LIVE AT 11:30 AM CT Manitoba government to give update on landfill search
The Manitoba government is set to give an update on the search for remains at the Prairie Green Landfill on Monday morning.
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
More than 200 people detained in Georgia during protests over the suspension of EU talks
More than 200 people have been detained after four nights of protests in the Georgian capital following the government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union after the bloc lambasted the country's parliamentary election.
-
Australian police arrest 13 people and seize a record 2.3 tons of cocaine from a fishing boat
Australian police seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 people in raids after the suspects' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, authorities said Monday.
-
Putin approves record defence spending – a third of Russia's budget
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a record-breaking defence budget, setting aside a staggering third of the government’s total spending as the war in Ukraine drains resources from both sides nearly three years on.
-
What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters
The 13-year civil war in Syria has roared back into prominence with a surprise rebel offensive during which they seized Aleppo, one of Syria's largest cities and an ancient business hub. The push is among the rebels' strongest in years in a war whose destabilizing effects have rippled far beyond the country's borders.
-
Hezbollah fires at an Israeli-held border zone, the group's first strike since a ceasefire began
Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone held by Israel on Monday, the militant group's first attack since its ceasefire with Israel took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days.
-
Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over U.S. dollar will backfire
The Kremlin said on Monday that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they created their own currency.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
-
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 'surprised' to hear it.
-
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
-
A twice-yearly shot could help end AIDS. But will it get to everyone who needs it?
It’s been called the closest the world has ever come to a vaccine against the AIDS virus.
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
BBC under scrutiny as 'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace apologizes over misconduct allegations
The British government's culture secretary has held talks with the BBC as the broadcaster comes under growing scrutiny after one of its TV hosts drew an angry backlash for dismissing sexual misconduct allegations against him.
-
Defendant in YSL gang and racketeering trial stabbed as he awaits jury verdict
One of two men who was indicted along with rapper Young Thug and is awaiting a jury verdict was stabbed in jail but is expected to be in court Monday, his lawyer said.
-
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical
Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.
Today is Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year
Today is Cyber Monday, expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year.
-
This is the Oxford University Press word of the year
Many of us have felt it, and now it's official: 'brain rot' is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year.
-
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
-
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
-
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
-
Michigan pulls off major upset over No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in college football
Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for the Wolverines' 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry.
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C.
Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Coquitlam crash stalls traffic near Port Mann Bridge
A crash near the Port Mann Bridge is causing significant delays for morning commuters in Metro Vancouver.
-
Alexander, Crawford lead deep Canadian men's downhill ski team into season
The Canadian men's downhill ski team opens an important racing season intent on making a multi-pronged push for the podium.
What we know about Calgary's unsolved murders of 2024
Roughly half of the homicides in Calgary this year remain unsolved.
-
Man charged after allegedly stealing a Calgary school bus, then deliberately hitting a cyclist
Calgary police have laid charges in a bizarre case that allegedly saw a man steal the same school bus twice, injuring a cyclist during one of his joy rides.
-
Crash on Stoney Trail near Deerfoot Trail
A transport truck crashed on Monday morning, shutting down a section of eastbound Stoney Trail.
Salvation Army workers at Ottawa shelter vote in favour of strike
The union representing staff at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Ottawa's ByWard Market have voted in favour of a strike.
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
-
Unions decry arrival of Sante Quebec, APTS demonstrates
The arrival of Sante Quebec, the new agency responsible for coordinating health care operations in the province, has sparked discontent among major unions.
-
Teen arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting Montreal police officer
A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving and alleged armed assault against a Montreal police officer.
LIVE @ 11:30 A.M. Mark Kilam confirmed Edmonton Elks' new head coach
Alberta native Mark Kilam was announced Monday as the Edmonton Elks' 25th head coach.
-
Northern Alta. house explosion likely caused by gas leak: RCMP
Northern Alberta Mounties are investigating a house explosion in Swan Hills early Monday morning.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell ends and brings freezing rain to northern Alberta
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for areas from Peace River east to Fort McMurray and south towards the Cold Lake/Bonnyville region.
NEW Man killed, another injured in 'suspicious' house fire in New Brunswick
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Filmmaker Spencer MacKay, fixture of annual IWK Telethon, passes away at 27
A young Halifax filmmaker known for his dedication to the IWK Telethon, and who is a familiar face to CTV News viewers, has died at the age of 27.
-
Avril Lavigne to play shows in Moncton, Halifax next year
Calling all Sk8er Bois … Canada’s pop-punk princess is coming to Atlantic Canada. Evenko says Avril Lavigne is extending her sold-out Greatest Hits Tour due to popular demand.
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
-
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
Four people charged after weekend assault in Regina
A total of four people face charges after an individual was assaulted with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Agribition 2024 wraps up in Regina
The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Nov. 29, after an event-filled day.
All Waterloo School Board school busses, taxis and special education routes cancelled
All school buses, taxis and special education routes for the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board have been cancelled on Monday due to current weather conditions.
-
Fatal collision in Wellington County
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision in Wellington County.
-
Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive will remain closed as emergency crews continue to battle a large blaze at a townhouse complex.
Three arrested for stealing copper wire from Sask. construction site
Turtleford RCMP arrested three men after roughly 500 metres of copper wire was stolen from a worksite in the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte last month.
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023.
-
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
One injured in Energy Court encampment fire Sunday in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening in Sudbury when propane canisters exploded after someone tried to light a cigarette in an encampment in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury man, 68, killed in Lasalle Blvd. collision
A 68-year-old man was killed Friday evening in Sudbury when he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on Lasalle Boulevard.
-
Arrest and charges after suspicious fire on Wortley Road
At the time of the fire, it was reported that two people who rent apartments in the building escaped without injury and were being helped by the Red Cross.
-
Sarnia man charged in stabbing death of another man
Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a rooming house 194 Queen Street where two residents were involved in a physical fight wile in the kitchen.
-
TVDSB makes decision to close schools due to weather
Five area schools now closed due to the weather and bus cancellations
Snow squall warning issued for Barrie and area
First blast of winter continues across parts of central Ontario.
-
State of Emergency remains in Gravenhurst
More than a metre of snow has led a cottage-country town to call for a state of emergency.
Boyz II Men returning to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is announcing the return of R&B trio Boyz II Men.
-
'Dollar figure laughable': Canadian expert on Australian social media ban for youth under 16
Some Windsor residents are asking questions after Australia set a precedent last week by banning social media for children under the age of 16.
-
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
-
Woman 'waving a weapon' seriously injured during Vancouver Island arrest; IIO called in
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a woman on Vancouver Island suffered a serious injury while being arrested Friday.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
-
Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon
The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.