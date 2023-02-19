Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?

Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. The process requires less energy and water than any technology produced before it.

Instead of taking the captured CO2 and storing it underground, this technology converts the carbon dioxide into methanol, a widely used chemical often found in plastic products and paint.

But will this new technology save us from the climate crisis?

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains, it’s going to take more than recycling carbon dioxide to stop climate change. Watch this month’s Riskin Report at the top of this article for more.