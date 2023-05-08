Wildfires rage in Russia's Ural mountains, Siberia
Wildfires have engulfed large areas in Russia's Ural mountains and in Siberia this week, with authorities promising to swiftly contain them.
A total of over 54,000 hectares of forests in the Sverdlovsk region in the Urals were on fire as of Monday morning, according to local authorities. More than 4,800 firefighters have been battling the blaze, with some 6,000 volunteers helping them.
Head of Russia's Federal Forestry Agency Ivan Sovetnikov said Monday he expected "most major fires in the region to be contained and put out" within two to three days. It wasn't immediately clear if such a goal was too optimistic: on Sunday night, the area engulfed in flames stood at 33,000 hectares, but it grew significantly overnight.
In the neighbouring Kurgan region, the fires have already destroyed more than 300 residential houses and 3,900 other buildings, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing local emergency officials.
Kurgan Governor Vadim Shumkov said a number of people had been killed and injured by the fires, without specifying how many, and called the situation in the region "very difficult." Russia's Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov flew out to Kurgan on Monday morning and reported that most of the fires in the region had been contained.
In the Siberian region of Omsk, local authorities have declared a regional state of emergency because of the fires. Local media reported that the city of Omsk, the regional capital, has been covered with a thick layer of smoke since Monday morning.
In the neighbouring Tyumen region, 12 wildfires raged as of Monday morning. Tyumen authorities also declared a state of emergency on Sunday.
"Every day we register new sources of wildfires and forest fires. All this is exacerbated by very hot dry weather and strong winds," Tyumen Governor Alexander Moor said on Sunday.
In recent years, Russia has experienced especially widespread forest fires, which experts blame on unusually dry summers and high temperatures.
The experts also blame a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network tasked with spotting and combating fires. Its assets were turned over to the regional authorities, leading to the force's rapid decline and attracting much criticism.
The government later reversed the move and re-established the federal agency in charge of monitoring forests from the air. However, its resources remain limited, making it hard to survey the massive forests of Siberia and the Far East.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada calls Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Canada
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada calls Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
-
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
-
Australian transportation safety report details B.C. air tanker crash that injured pilots
A British Columbia aviation company says it is making changes to its airborne firefighting operations after the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau released a preliminary report into a firebomber crash that injured two pilots earlier this year.
World
-
Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates
A former member of a neo-Nazi group pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his two Florida roommates in 2017, abruptly avoiding the start of a murder trial in which he had planned to use the insanity defence, according to court records.
-
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina
Authorities in coastal North Carolina are investigating the death of a teenager who became trapped in a hole that was dug in the sand, the latest fatality from the scourge of sand holes that continues to claim young people's lives.
-
20 bodies found in Congo mass grave, ADF rebels suspected
The remains of at least 20 people were found buried in a mass grave in an area used to cultivate cacao in Ndoma village in Congo's North Kivu province this weekend, according to local authorities and a military spokesperson.
-
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in Darfur clashes
Clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan's restive Darfur region killed at least 100 people, according to Sudan's Doctors Syndicate
-
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.
-
'It's like I am alive but at the same time not': Lives immigrants built in Texas town shattered by shooting
The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, a Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when a gunman burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada calls Chinese diplomat 'persona non grata'
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
-
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
-
House arrest for Ontario man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau
The man who threw gravel at Justin Trudeau has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and 12 months of probation.
Health
-
To improve mental health in students, some U.S. schools start later
The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
-
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. Facebook also wants you to know that it is not just for 'old people,' as young people have been saying for years.
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
Entertainment
-
Sum 41 to split up after finishing tour and final album, band says
Canadian pop-punk band Sum 41 is calling it quits.
-
Dianna Agron responds to decade-long speculation about Taylor Swift relationship
More than a decade ago there was speculation that 'Glee' star Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift may have had a 'Love Story.'
-
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips
A host-less, pre-taped and muted MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday became the first big awards show to air during the screenwriters' strike, offering a commercial-heavy broadcast featuring lots of past recycled live clips.
Business
-
Documents reveal inside look as Alberta officials prepared for a 'landslide' of orphan wells
Alberta's oil and gas regulators predicted a 'landslide' of orphan wells was coming. Newly obtained documents reveal internal anxieties.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as banks stabilize
Wall Street is drifting Monday ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market's biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.
-
Officers seize $500,000 worth of baby eels outside Halifax amid fishery closure
The federal Fisheries Department says it has seized 113 kilograms of baby eels worth about $500,000 during a recent inspection.
Lifestyle
-
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
-
New report finds child-care spots available for only 29 per cent of those who need it
A new report on child care availability in Canada suggests the crisis has worsened, and highlights the key issues behind it.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Sports
-
Can the Leafs overcome a 3-0 series deficit? Only 4 teams ever have
On the wrong end of a 3-0 series deficit, the Leafs are the 202nd team in NHL history that needs to win four games in a row to advance -- only four teams have ever done that.
-
Figure skater Piper Gilles reveals she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer
Canadian figure skater Piper Gilles says she has been treated for Stage 1 ovarian cancer.
-
'We keep going from here': Murray wins 1st title since 2019
Andy Murray is hoping his first title in three years will be platform to build on after "a bit of a struggle" over the last 18 months. With the French Open looming, Murray won an ATP Challenger event in southern France over the weekend for his first tournament victory since 2019 -- and first on clay since 2016.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
-
Verstappen keeps Red Bull undefeated with win in Miami
Max Verstappen used an easy Sunday drive to keep Red Bull undefeated on the season, as the reigning two-time Formula One champion drove from ninth to the victory at the Miami Grand Prix.