Climate and Environment

    • Wildfire east of L.A. threatens thousands of homes and forces evacuations

    The Line Fire jumps highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Running Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) The Line Fire jumps highway 330 as an emergency vehicle is driven past Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Running Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
    LOS ANGELES, Calif. -

    Thousands of homes and buildings were threatened Sunday by an out-of-control wildfire burning in the foothills of a national forest east of Los Angeles, amid a days-long heat wave that pushed temperatures into the triple digits across the region.

    State firefighters said 8,733 structures were threatened, including single and multi-family homes and commercial buildings.

    The so-called Line Fire was burning along the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, about 65 miles (105 kilometres) east of LA. As of Sunday morning, the blaze had charred about 27 square miles (70 square kilometres) of grass and chaparral, leaving a thick cloud of dark smoke blanketing the area.

    Wood posts along a railing on the side of a road smolders after the Line Fire swept through Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, near Running Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

    County officials declared an emergency Saturday evening.

    “Extreme temperatures, wind and lightning strikes have allowed the fire to grow rapidly,” the county said in a statement.

    More firefighters were expected to arrive Sunday. State officials said vegetation is critically dry in the area and temperatures reached more than 100 degrees (39 degrees Celsius) on Saturday with relative humidity dipping to provide ideal conditions for fire growth.

    The fire began Thursday evening, and the cause is under investigation.

    About 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, supported by water-dropping helicopters that hovered over homes and hillsides, along with aircraft.

    The fire produced coiling clouds of dense smoke, and flames could be seen cresting hillside ridges.

    No injuries were reported, and no homes or other structures had been damaged or destroyed.

    The U.S. National Weather Service said downtown Los Angeles hit a high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 Celsius) Friday, which marked the third time since 1877 that a temperature that high has been reached there.

    Fire crews monitor the Line Fire Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Highland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

