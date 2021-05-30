TORONTO -- We told you last week about the effect thinking globally can have on local climate change calculations.

Instead of focusing only on the benefit one particular project will have for the immediate area, the argument goes, it's better to consider what it will mean for the planet as a whole.

That's true of polluted waterways, and it's also true of preserving nature in the city.

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, green space is good for human health – but those positives don't always show up in arguments over land use.

