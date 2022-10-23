Why aren't monkeys and lemurs spending as much time in trees?

While monkeys and lemurs are known to spend most of their time swinging through trees, new research shows these primates are spending more time on the ground.

The data stems from a research project involving nearly 70 field sites across Latin America and Madagascar. After observing 47 different species, scientists found that primates tend to spend more time on the ground in areas where more trees have been cut down.

But aside from deforestation, researchers discovered that climate change also plays a role in pushing primates out of the trees. CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has more in this month’s Riskin Report.