When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
As high winds whipped burning trees and grass, Ellison and his landlord struggled with plummeting water pressure. Ellison had to wait for pots to slowly fill in the sink before running them to the fire; his landlord wielded a garden hose with little more than a trickle. Firefighters had to rush away for half-hour stretches to find a working fire hydrant to refill their tanker, and every time they did, the fire gained.
"It's a very disconcerting feeling when the fire department shows up and they don't have water," Ellison said.
The lack of backup power for critical pumps seriously hindered firefighting in Kula, county water director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press. Once the winds knocked out electricity, pumps were unable to push water up into tanks and reservoirs that were key to maintaining pressure.
"If all those (pumps) had had generators, I think there is a pretty good chance we could have kept up," Stufflebean said.
Kula's experience exposed a common vulnerability in the U.S., where many water systems don't have sufficient backup power to guarantee pressure if fires, storms or cold take electricity offline for long periods. Besides hamstringing firefighting, the lack of pressure can make water systems vulnerable to contamination that jeopardizes clean drinking water.
The impact of August's fires in Kula was far smaller than in Lahaina, where at least 97 people were killed and some 2,200 buildings destroyed in a fire so hot that thousands of water pipes melted. More generators wouldn't have made a difference there, Stufflebean said. But it might have in Kula, where no one died and a few dozen buildings burned.
Experts said backup power systems are expensive. The Environmental Protection Agency, which enforces clean drinking water standards, recommends but doesn't require utilities to have backup systems -- even as climate change is leading to more frequent and damaging extreme weather events.
"Right now, a robust national study to understand the degree of that vulnerability is what's needed," said Alan Roberson, executive director of the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators.
The fire wasn't the first time Kula's lack of backup power was exposed. A 2021 storm knocked out power for several days, and without enough water pressure, bacteria got into pipes that took months to clear.
Stufflebean, who became director of Maui's water systems in January, said it would cost about $12 million to install the generators needed. He says the department will buy several diesel generators and seeks outside funding for others, but "we may need to live with whatever we can get."
"It really comes down to funding," he said. "The Maui water supply department has been underfunded for decades."
Brief power disruptions are fairly common and water systems typically rely on water still in the pipes or kept in tanks and reservoirs to temporarily maintain pressure, according to Chad Seidel, president of Corona Environmental Consulting. The problem comes when a catastrophe hits and water quickly leaves through fire hoses or damaged pipes, and there's no power to keep moving new water in.
The American Water Works Association advises providers to have a plan for up to three days without power. Big cities usually have done some emergency planning, and some states have added requirements in recent years to ensure utilities function at least a while without power. But much of the responsibility to keep water flowing falls to thousands of local utilities across the country, many with limited funds, said Andrew Whelton, a Purdue University professor who studies drinking water contamination following wildfires.
In fire-prone California, most small water providers serving poorer communities in rural areas do not have enough backup power to run properly when the power goes out, said Andrew Reynolds, assistant field manager with Rural Community Assistance Corporation, a nonprofit that helps rural communities in several western states. A California grant program to help these utilities buy backup power is overwhelmed every time officials open it to new applicants, he said.
The state is requiring utilities to install backup generators by 2024, but some communities might have a hard time meeting the deadline. The issue is "going to be lingering for a long time," Reynolds said.
The city of Louisville, Colorado, installed backup generators many years ago for their pumps -- one diesel, the other powered by a natural gas line. Public works director Kurt Kowar said back then the city was in a "low if nonexistent" fire risk zone, before climate change made some wildfires increasingly common and more intense. They didn't expect a major blaze would engulf the city and take down the electrical grid, as the Marshall Fire did after it erupted on a dry and windy day in December 2021. The natural gas provider shut off fuel to avoid an explosion, and with only the diesel-powered generator bringing water into city pipes, firefighters quickly struggled with a depleted system.
The water department had workers manually open valves and let untreated water from the Colorado River and Boulder Creek into pipes to restore pressure, which allowed firefighting but also meant contamination in the system. They also trucked in tanks of natural gas to power the fuel-less generator.
Today, the water department is spending about a half-million dollars to convert its natural gas generator, which powers a treatment plant and several pumps, to diesel.
A couple of months after the Marshall Fire ravaged Louisville, Winter Storm Uri hit Texas, causing rolling blackouts that affected millions. Shallow water pipes froze and burst; the problem worsened when pumps lost power and stopped moving water. Officials issued some 2,000 boil orders.
Texas lawmakers subsequently required utilities to devise plans to last a day in an emergency without losing too much water pressure. Water providers have several ways they can comply, including installing backup power or ensuring they have enough water storage to get through an emergency.
Sarah Kirkle, director of policy and legislative affairs at the Texas Water Conservation Association, which represents utilities, said cost is the biggest obstacle. In San Antonio, for example, water officials said it would cost roughly $200 million over a decade to comply with the law, with generators being the majority of the expense.
Amy Hardberger, a water expert at Texas Tech University, said installing backup power is important but it can't come at the expense of strengthening the electric grid against major storms. Prevention is "way less expensive than putting in a generator and thinking it's all fixed," she said.
But disasters will happen, and experts say water providers are largely underprepared. Stufflebean said Maui's water systems were built with the capacity to put out smaller fires, not the large wildfires that struck this summer. He also said some main lines were smaller than called for by modern engineering standards, though it wasn't clear if that would have affected firefighting efforts if pumps had delivered water pressure.
The system is going to have to be rethought, he said.
At Ellison's rental property in Kula, the flames were finally stopped about 10 feet from his home. But smoke and ash penetrated every surface, and Ellison, his wife and their three sons have had to live in a series of temporary homes since then.
He said he learned of the generator issue at a community meeting a couple of weeks after the fires, where Stufflebean told residents that the county was "working to get generators on all the pumps going forward."
Ellison said he exchanged baffled looks with the people near him.
"Kinda like, `Little late, don't you think?"' he said.
----
The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
Canada’s greenhouse gas emission up 2.1 per cent from last year due to oil and gas production, cold winter: report
New data from the Canadian Climate Institute shows that emissions from the oil and gas industry and buildings continued to climb in the previous year, undercutting Canada's overall emissions reduction progress.
When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
The Dianne Feinstein they knew: Women of the Senate remember a tireless fighter and a true friend
When Washington Sen. Patty Murray received a call early Friday morning that Sen. Dianne Feinstein had died, she immediately started calling her fellow female senators.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'Stories of resilience and survival': Indigenous-led tourism is one way to support communities in Canada
A growing number of businesses popping up across Canada are offering unique experiences that invite tourists to dive into the history, language and culture of Indigenous communities.
-
What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?
The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity?
-
WATCH
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
India's foreign minister says Canada has 'climate of violence' for Indian diplomats
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday there was a 'climate of violence' and an 'atmosphere of intimidation' against Indian diplomats in Canada, where the presence of Sikh separatist groups has frustrated New Delhi.
World
-
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
-
Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago 'made their choice -- to be with their Fatherland.'
-
When Kula needed water to stop wildfire, it got a trickle. Many other U.S. cities are also vulnerable
Hours before devastating fires scorched the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, Kyle Ellison labored to save his rental house in Kula, a rural mountain town 24 miles away, from a different blaze.
-
The Dianne Feinstein they knew: Women of the Senate remember a tireless fighter and a true friend
When Washington Sen. Patty Murray received a call early Friday morning that Sen. Dianne Feinstein had died, she immediately started calling her fellow female senators.
-
Latest search for remains of the Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with seven sets of remains exhumed
The latest search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 59 graves found and seven sets of remains exhumed, according to Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck.
-
Germany's government and Elon Musk spar on X over migrant rescue ships
Germany's government rebuked X owner Elon Musk after he criticized the recent work of migrant rescue ships that German humanitarian groups operate in the Mediterranean Sea.
Politics
-
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
-
CRTC sets threshold for online streaming services subject to Bill C-11
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has set a threshold that determines which online streaming services will be subject to new rules arising from the Online Streaming Act, formerly known as Bill C-11.
-
Blinken on Canada-India rift: 'Those responsible must be held accountable'
America's top diplomat is again urging India and Canada to work together on bringing Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killers to justice -- and hopefully forestall a deepening of a serious geopolitical rift between two important allies.
Health
-
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
-
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
-
Some hospitals are bringing back masking - and the general public should consider it this fall too, experts say
Some hospitals are instigating stricter masking rules again amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and although we’ve probably seen the end of broad masking mandates, some experts say the general public should also be making more use of this tool in our arsenal of measures to fight illness.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without `significant' help, study says
The endangered red wolf can survive in the wild, but only with "significant additional management intervention," according to a long-awaited population viability analysis released Friday.
Entertainment
-
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know about the case and the rapper
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing, here's what to know about one of the most infamous fatal shootings in hip-hop history.
-
As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
In the last few years, China's government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
-
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
The NFL didn't need a popularity boost before Travis Kelce became enchanted with Taylor Swift. They'll gladly welcome millions of Swifties to watch this love story unfold.
Business
-
Here's how a U.S. government shutdown could impact Canadians
Economists warn both Canada's economy and individual Canadians could suffer from impacts of a U.S. government shutdown, and that those impacts will deepen and broaden the longer it lasts.
-
Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail
The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and committing a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases, a judge ruled Friday.
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.
Lifestyle
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Millions take to China's railways, roads, air in 1st big autumn holiday since end of zero-COVID
Many millions of Chinese tourists are expected to travel within their country, splurging on hotels, tours, attractions and meals in a boost to the economy during the 8-day autumn holiday period that began Friday.
Sports
-
The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot during today's game. Here's how
The Toronto Blue Jays could clinch a playoff spot for the second straight season as soon as today.
-
NBA suspends Canada’s Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women
The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
Autos
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.