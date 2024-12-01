What to know about the plastic pollution treaty talks that have concluded in South Korea
Negotiations on a treaty to end plastic pollution have concluded in Busan, South Korea without reaching an agreement.
This was supposed to be the fifth and final round to produce the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, including in the oceans, by the end of 2024.
Here’s what to know about the talks:
Nations will meet again next year to finish negotiating
After a week of talks and with time running out early Monday, negotiators agreed to meet again next year. They don’t yet have firm plans.
This has been the largest session with more than 3,300 participants at the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, including delegates from over 170 countries and representatives of nearly 450 organizations.
“We have tested the resilience of our planet to its limit,” INC Executive Secretary Jyoti Mathur-Filipp said as the meeting closed. “Now is the time for us to push our own limits and honor the trust placed in us.”
More countries said they want to address the total plastic on Earth
The most contentious issue of the talks has been whether there will be a limit on the amount of plastic that companies are allowed to produce. Panama proposed text for the treaty to address plastic production and support for it quickly grew to over 100 countries.
It was a compromise to build consensus because it did not include a numerical target or production cap. Instead, it proposed that countries would adopt a global target at a later conference of the parties meeting.
Juan Carlos Monterrey, the head of Panama’s delegation, said Monday that the nations standing up for a strong treaty may have been delayed, but they will not be stopped.
Their ambition prevailed at these negotiations because they banded together, said Ana Rocha, who leads international plastic policy work at the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.
“This one was a moment that these countries were able to stand and say, ‘No, we are not going to take it this way. We are going to fight,’” she said after the meeting adjourned.
Juan Carlos Monterrey, head of Panama's delegation, speaks in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Environmental groups and indigenous leaders felt silenced
Most of the negotiations in Busan took place behind closed doors, leaving few opportunities for any observers to help shape the treaty.
The International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Plastics said as the session closed that they were profoundly disappointed with how the process unfolded, and condemned the draft of the global treaty for excluding Indigenous voices and failing to uphold their rights.
Many think negotiators will agree on a treaty at the next meeting
UN Environment Program Executive Director Inger Andersen said she has not heard a single delegate say they would not want this treaty.
“We may close this session today but the world will still be watching tomorrow,” she said in her closing remarks. “And the plastic pollution will still be arriving on our shores, and so our work will continue.”
Sivendra Michael, Fiji’s secretary for the environment and climate change, said they must not hesitate — they can develop a treaty that becomes a lasting legacy, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to the planet and future generations.
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post says it has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
'Moana 2' sails to a record US$221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
'Moana 2' brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, setting records with $221 million in ticket sales, according to estimates.
Shoppers continue indulging in Black Friday sales, but mostly online
Despite retailers offering holiday discounts earlier than usual this year, U.S. consumers did more shopping on Black Friday than the days leading up to it.
Questions arise about effectiveness of body-worn police cameras in Canada
Questions surrounding the death of a man by Winnipeg police are rekindling conversations around the need for officers to wear body cameras.
developing
developing Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive is closed as emergency services respond to a fire at a townhouse complex.
Bail and promises of justice: The case of Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand murdered in Dominica
A year has passed since Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in a burned-out car in Dominica, and there has yet to be justice for the philanthropists who were beloved by many on the island.
Toronto-based arts-grant provider says nearly $10M was stolen by 'cybercriminal intruder'
A Toronto-based non-profit that provides grants to musicians and others in the music industry says that nearly $10 million was stolen from its bank account by a 'cybercriminal' and then converted into cryptocurrency.
Romanians vote in parliamentary election as turmoil in presidential race grips the nation
Romania voted in a parliamentary election between two rounds of the presidential race, with allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference.
Senegal demands answers as the West African country commemorates a French colonial massacre
West African riflemen who fought for France during World War II were likely killed by the French army on Dec. 1, 1944, after demanding unpaid wages.
He’s the first known transgender lawyer to argue before U.S. Supreme Court. For Chase Strangio, the mission ‘is not lost on me’
Chase Strangio, an attorney for the ACLU, is set to make history Wednesday as the first known transgender person to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived 'conspirators.' It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees.
Ghana activists warn an anti-gay bill threatens the young democracy's institutions
The Canadian Press travelled to Cameroon as part of an investigative series looking into a global backslide in LGBTQ2S+ rights and the consequences for Canada, including the impact this trend has on democratic institutions.
Sectarian violence has killed at least 130 people in Pakistan’s northwest in the last 10 days
Sectarian violence has killed at least 130 people and wounded 200 others in Pakistan's northwest in the last 10 days, officials said Sunday.
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "surprised" to hear it.
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
A twice-yearly shot could help end AIDS. But will it get to everyone who needs it?
It’s been called the closest the world has ever come to a vaccine against the AIDS virus.
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin support daughter Apple at debutante ball debut
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin came together on Saturday to watch their daughter Apple Martin make a glam societal debut at a Parisian debutante ball.
'Moana 2' sails to a record US$221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast
'Moana 2' brought in a tidal wave of moviegoers over the Thanksgiving Day weekend, setting records with $221 million in ticket sales, according to estimates.
A Japanese artist finds solace and global fans with intricate leaf-cutting
A frog holding a taro-leaf umbrella. An Ukiyo-e style Mount Fuji. Giant waves. Japanese artist Lito carves these delicate designs on fallen leaves.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns as carmaker continues to struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
Shoppers continue indulging in Black Friday sales, but mostly online
Despite retailers offering holiday discounts earlier than usual this year, U.S. consumers did more shopping on Black Friday than the days leading up to it.
Banks head into Q4 with investors looking for better days ahead
The majority of Canada's big banks are heading into fourth-quarter earnings this week riding high as fears around mortgage defaults and a recession ease.
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Bruce, the tiny Vancouver parrot, lands internet fame with abstract art
Mononymous painter Bruce has carved a lucrative niche on social media with his abstract artworks, crafted entirely from the colourful juices of fruits.
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
Michigan pulls off major upset over No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in college football
Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for the Wolverines' 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry.
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC amid drone-spying scandal
Embroiled in the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal that has already cost Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman her job, Herdman resigned Friday as coach of Toronto FC.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigns as carmaker continues to struggle with slumping sales
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
