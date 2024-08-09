Climate and Environment

    • What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada

    Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.

    The system is passing through Southern Ontario and Quebec today, which has prompted Environment Canada to issue alerts and warnings for communities between Cornwall, Ont., through Quebec City about the risk of flash flooding.

    The agency has also warned that minor landslides are a possibility.

    Ottawa is forecast to be particularly hard hit by this storm system, with 50 to 75 millimetres of rainfall expected throughout Friday.

    Post-tropical Cyclone Debby is seen in an RGB image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, captured at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

    In Toronto, about 30-millimetres of rain is expected to fall through the morning and early afternoon.

    The remnants of Debby are expected to reach New Brunswick Friday night and dump up to 40 millimetres of rain through Saturday morning.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.

