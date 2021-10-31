TORONTO -- World leaders gathered in Glasgow for COP26 are hoping that the actions they take help prevent the world's average temperature from increasing by 2 C over pre-industrial levels.

Some 56 million years ago, though, global warming was much more severe.

Back when our ancestors were living in the trees, a spike in carbon dioxide levels pushed Earth's average temperature up by 8 C.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains how the planet was able to bounce back from that rapid warmup – and why it's cold comfort to anyone concerned about stopping climate change today.

