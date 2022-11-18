What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
A lake-effect snowstorm walloping Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario made its way north over the weekend, bringing an estimated 1.2 metres of snow to parts of New York and more than 20 centimetres across Ontario.
Starting late Thursday night, the snow piled high along the streets into Friday morning, when residents in Buffalo woke up to buried cars and almost no visibility of roads.
The storm system was expected to bring parts of Ontario a similar pain, as Environment Canada said some communities along Lake Huron and Lake Erie will receive upwards of 80 centimetres of snow by late Sunday.
The U.S. National Weather Service recorded 195.5 centimetres of snow in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Saturday, one of the hardest-hit areas. This storm system could be historic for dropping the most snow within a 24-hour period in the state of New York, but meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh told The Associated Press it's still too soon to say.
By Sunday afternoon, residents started emerging from snow-covered homes, attempting to clear driveways and uncover cars before the next round of flurries starts early Monday morning.
Lake-effect snowstorms occur when cold air sweeps across warm water, blowing moisture toward land until it forms into large snowflakes.
Snow squall warnings continue to be in effect Sunday for most of southern Ontario in Parry Sound-Muskoka, Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes, Waterloo-Wellington, York-Durham and Belleville - Quinte - Northumberland.
The potentially historic storm for Buffalo and treacherous conditions in Ontario continue as residents document the winter wonderland on social media.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
Parked cars sit buried in snow, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP)Neighbours Stephan Davis, left, and Star Haynes playfully spray one another with their snowblowers in the Elmwood neighbourhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP)Auggie Rokitka, 2, plays in the snow with his parents, Matt Rokitka and Krissy Godios, on Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP)
This photo taken in Owen Sound, Ont., shows snow falling quickly November 18, 2022. (April W.)
This photo taken in Crystal Beach, Ont., shows a wall of clouds looming towards Canada from Buffalo, N.Y., November 18, 2022. (Storm Watch - Lake Erie)
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buried roads in Lackawanna, PA., November 18, 2022. (Katie Vanderwerf)
Buffalo, N.Y., snowstorm, November 18, 2022. (David Fink)
A snowmobiler rides in Fort Erie, Ont., in front of the Buffalo, N.Y. skyline, during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
🌨️ ❄️ Snow squalls continue off Lake Huron & Georgian Bay today and finally come to an end tonight!— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) November 20, 2022
☝️Significant amounts of snow have already fallen!
❄️ Remember to tag us in your snow reports @ECCCWeatherON
Alerts in effect 👉 https://t.co/BWPUpDWbxS#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/pnFKU4U1Yh
Measuring around 38 centimeters on my back deck in #Brockville from the #LakeEffectSnow on Saturday. It’s up to my knees in some areas around the yard. #ONStorm @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/o41H2Wz8GL— Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) November 20, 2022
@Muskoka411 HWY 11 NB coming into Orillia #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/0Ka3nwRNfW— Cait Griffin (@caitgriff94) November 20, 2022
17 inches / 43 cm west of Owen Sound #ONstorm. Exact location for @ECCCWeatherON 44.551827,-81.058152 pic.twitter.com/aElsaO7bfC— NZP Chasers (@NZPChasers) November 20, 2022
estimates of 3 ft, near wiarton#onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/jjxDHfQLfV— charlie randall (@earthisanocean) November 20, 2022
November 20, 2022
Sometimes I love getting up with the sun. Every during the worst weather - you can get lucky with the beauty. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ZQWFzloQOo— Laura Lucas (@llucas) November 20, 2022
— Alex Todd 🌪 (@WickedWxON) November 20, 2022
Heavy distant snow squalls effecting Sandbanks Provincial Park, South Prince Edward County on Friday. View from Wellington #onwx #onstorm #snow #snowsqualls #LakeEffectSnow pic.twitter.com/PGSKg5DaIk— Bran_wx (@BranWx) November 20, 2022
Got about a foot of snow overnight. Happy Sunday! ❄️❤️ #ONStorm #muskoka #PortSydney pic.twitter.com/LSXCrFbUND— Danny Brown #BringBackMasks 🏴 🇨🇦 (@DannyBrownCA) November 20, 2022
Correction
A previous version of this article stated a photo was taken in Lackawanna, PA. The photo was actually taken in Lackawanna, N.Y.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Controversy surrounds Ecuador’s win over Qatar; Opening ceremony dazzles
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day One.
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
Analysis: The income you need to buy a house in these major Canadian cities
A home buyer would need less income now to qualify for an average-priced home in a major Canadian city when compared to how much it was costing in the summer, according to new data from mortgage brokerage Ratehub.ca.
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
Gunman kills 5 at LGBTQ2S+ nightclub, subdued by patrons, Colorado police say
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 18 before he was subdued by 'heroic' patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
Canada
-
What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm
CTVNews.ca has compiled photos capturing the massive snowfall that walloped Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario, as a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm hit the region.
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
Climate Changed: Rising oceans, storm surges 'disaster in slow motion' for coasts
Tides are rising, sands are shifting and coastlines are crumbling. As studies warn of rising seas and accelerated erosion resulting from climate change, coastal communities in Canada are wondering what the future holds.
-
Ontario parents to find out today if education workers will go on strike
Parents across Ontario will find out later today whether 55,000 education workers intend to go on strike for the second time this month.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
-
Health Canada recalls various children's toys, clothes, products
Health Canada has recalled various children's products this month including clothes, toys, changing tables and bassinets.
World
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
-
G7 calls for 'significant' UN response to North Korea missile launches
The United Nations' Security Council needs to take 'significant measures' in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major industrialized nations said on Sunday.
-
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.
-
U.S. Vice-President Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.
-
Sporadic violence, low turnout mar Nepal's elections
Sporadic violence and lower-than-expected turnout on Sunday marred Nepal's parliamentary elections, which many hoped would bring political stability in the Himalayan nation that has changed 13 governments in the last 16 years.
-
Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93
Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, her family and authorities reported. She was 93.
Politics
-
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
-
Elizabeth May elected Green Party leader again, plans to co-lead with Jonathan Pedneault
Elizabeth May has once again been named leader of the Green Party of Canada, after three years away from the job. She ran with Jonathan Pedneault, and the two plan to share the leadership.
-
Haitian political parties must all agree to Canadian military intervention: Trudeau
Canadian military intervention in Haiti can't happen unless all political parties in the troubled nation agree to it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.
Health
-
Infectious disease specialist offers advice for when children should go to the ER
Children's hospitals across the country are grappling with a surge of patients due to RSV, flu and COVID-19 circulating through communities, leading parents to wonder when, if at all, they should take their children to the emergency room.
-
No more mad cow worries, banned U.S. blood donors can give again
U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn't give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he's proud to be back in the donor's chair.
-
Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied in U.S.
Weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dr. Grace Ferguson treated a woman whose water had broken halfway through pregnancy. The baby would never survive, and the patient's chance of developing a potentially life-threatening infection grew with every hour.
Sci-Tech
-
Rogers, Shaw merger will hurt low-income Canadians the most, tribunal hears
An economics professor says the big winners of Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. would be the telecoms' families and that low-income Canadians would be hit the hardest.
-
India's first private rocket Vikram-S is launched into space
Indian startup Skyroot Aerospace launched the country's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space on Friday with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
-
Meteor's brilliant flash over Calgary caught on camera
A Calgary family's backyard camera caught a spectacular sight early Thursday morning.
Entertainment
-
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,' has died. He was 49.
-
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general in 3 U.S. states
With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
-
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for ticketing debacle
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans late Friday night after a ticketing debacle this week that made it difficult for consumers to buy tickets to the pop star's new tour.
Business
-
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Toys will be 'shining star' of lacklustre holiday shopping season: experts
It's the most resilient holiday spending category: Toys. But even toy stores are expected to feel the fallout from inflation during the biggest shopping season of the year.
Lifestyle
-
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court.
-
Woody wakes up: Beloved talking tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another Christmas season
In Nov. 2021, Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., after 15 years away -- and now he’s back to spread even more Christmas cheer.
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distress
Customers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
Sports
-
Qatar riot police push back crowds at World Cup fan zone
The fan zone set up in central Doha turned into a chaotic scene on Sunday on the opening day of the World Cup as tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Hockey Canada's incoming board to be selected by committee, not a wider vote
Hockey Canada's independent nomination committee will select eight directors and a new board chair from more than 550 applicants instead of putting candidates up for a wider vote, according to a letter sent to provincial and territorial members.
Autos
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.
-
Canada electric-vehicle sales falling behind rest of the world
Electric-vehicle sales in Canada grew by more than one third in the first half of this year but they are not keeping pace with the rest of the world.
-
Formula One to launch new racing series for women
Formula One is launching a new racing series for female drivers that will start next year. The series, to be known as the F1 Academy, will be subsidized by F1 and is likely to be a support series for one weekend of the F1 season.