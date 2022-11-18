What Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario look like after being walloped by snowstorm

A lake-effect snowstorm walloping Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario made its way north over the weekend, bringing an estimated 1.2 metres of snow to parts of New York and more than 20 centimetres across Ontario.

Starting late Thursday night, the snow piled high along the streets into Friday morning, when residents in Buffalo woke up to buried cars and almost no visibility of roads.

The storm system was expected to bring parts of Ontario a similar pain, as Environment Canada said some communities along Lake Huron and Lake Erie will receive upwards of 80 centimetres of snow by late Sunday.

The U.S. National Weather Service recorded 195.5 centimetres of snow in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Saturday, one of the hardest-hit areas. This storm system could be historic for dropping the most snow within a 24-hour period in the state of New York, but meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh told The Associated Press it's still too soon to say.

By Sunday afternoon, residents started emerging from snow-covered homes, attempting to clear driveways and uncover cars before the next round of flurries starts early Monday morning.

Lake-effect snowstorms occur when cold air sweeps across warm water, blowing moisture toward land until it forms into large snowflakes.

Snow squall warnings continue to be in effect Sunday for most of southern Ontario in Parry Sound-Muskoka, Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes, Waterloo-Wellington, York-Durham and Belleville - Quinte - Northumberland.

The potentially historic storm for Buffalo and treacherous conditions in Ontario continue as residents document the winter wonderland on social media.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

Parked cars sit buried in snow, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP) Neighbours Stephan Davis, left, and Star Haynes playfully spray one another with their snowblowers in the Elmwood neighbourhood of Buffalo, N.Y. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP) Auggie Rokitka, 2, plays in the snow with his parents, Matt Rokitka and Krissy Godios, on Richmond Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Libby March /The Buffalo News via AP)

This photo taken in Owen Sound, Ont., shows snow falling quickly November 18, 2022. (April W.)

This photo taken in Crystal Beach, Ont., shows a wall of clouds looming towards Canada from Buffalo, N.Y., November 18, 2022. (Storm Watch - Lake Erie)

Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buried roads in Lackawanna, PA., November 18, 2022. (Katie Vanderwerf)

Buffalo, N.Y., snowstorm, November 18, 2022. (David Fink)

A snowmobiler rides in Fort Erie, Ont., in front of the Buffalo, N.Y. skyline, during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)

🌨️ ❄️ Snow squalls continue off Lake Huron & Georgian Bay today and finally come to an end tonight!

☝️Significant amounts of snow have already fallen!

❄️ Remember to tag us in your snow reports @ECCCWeatherON

Alerts in effect 👉 https://t.co/BWPUpDWbxS#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/pnFKU4U1Yh — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) November 20, 2022

Measuring around 38 centimeters on my back deck in #Brockville from the #LakeEffectSnow on Saturday. It’s up to my knees in some areas around the yard. #ONStorm @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/o41H2Wz8GL — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) November 20, 2022

17 inches / 43 cm west of Owen Sound #ONstorm. Exact location for @ECCCWeatherON 44.551827,-81.058152 pic.twitter.com/aElsaO7bfC — NZP Chasers (@NZPChasers) November 20, 2022

Sometimes I love getting up with the sun. Every during the worst weather - you can get lucky with the beauty. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ZQWFzloQOo — Laura Lucas (@llucas) November 20, 2022 November 20, 2022