Weekend forecast: Risk of temperatures nearing 40, heat warnings across Canada

Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country heading into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Residents should expect higher than normal temperatures in regions from west to east, including Interior British Columbia, southern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the majority of northern and east Ontario as well as the Greater Toronto Area and the Windsor, Ont., region, southern Quebec and finally, much of Newfoundland.

While warnings vary by region, temperatures in much of the country are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, with some areas facing humidex values approaching 40.

Eastern- and central-Canadian heat warnings are generally expected to last through Friday, though those in Alberta and B.C. could extend for the duration of the long weekend.

This screengrab from Environment and Climate Change Canada's website shows weather alerts as of the 7 a.m. hour ET Thursday, August 1, 2024. Red areas denote regions under heat warnings, with the exception of Port Saunders and the Straits, N.L. and Arviat, Nunavut (rainfall warnings) and Grise ford, Nunavut (wind warning). (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

You can find a list of specific regions under heat and air quality warnings here.

Air quality also a concern

In addition to heat, federal monitors maintained air quality advisories across parts of western Canada on Thursday as wildfire smoke continues to spread.

Alerts are in place in the Northwest Territories near Yellowknife, northwestern Alberta and between Jasper and Edmonton, as well as in southeastern B.C.

The Northwest Territories and Alberta alerts are designated as air quality warnings, while in B.C., affected areas fall under "special air quality statements," a kind of alert reserved for less severe circumstances, or those too early or uncertain for a warning or watch alert.

This screengrab from Environment and Climate Change Canada's website show air quality warnings (red) and statements (grey) in western Canada as of Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"Wildfire smoke is causing or expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility," reads one of the warnings. "During heavy smoke conditions, everyone is at risk regardless of their age or health."

Residents in affected areas are advised to limit time outdoors and keep their windows and doors closed, but to prioritize keeping cool if extreme heat is also a concern in the area. If exposure to outdoor air is necessary, properly fitted and maintained respirator masks, such as an N95 or equivalent, are recommended.

You can learn more about wildfire and air quality safety at the links below:

· Health Canada: Wildfire smoke, air quality and your health

· Environment Canada: Air Health

Sweltering safely

The extreme-temperature warnings spread across the country carry a number of tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe in the heat -- especially those in vulnerable groups such as seniors, individuals with disabilities, children and infants.

"Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health," one regional health warning reads.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Here are some of the things experts say to keep in mind:

For your own sake, drink plenty of water regularly throughout the day and even when you don't yet feel thirsty — dehydration, they note, can set in before you feel it. Six to eight glasses of water per day is recommended, and residents in affected areas should avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

Plan your day around the heat, scheduling outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day wherever possible. Workers should take regular breaks in cool, shaded spaces.

Never leave people or animals inside a parked vehicle. Children and seniors should especially be kept out of hot cars.

Monitor yourself and others for the early signs of heat-related illness, such as feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, cramps, fainting, swelling and headaches. Anyone feeling symptoms should relocate to an air-conditioned or cooler environment such as shade immediately, as these conditions can quickly become life-threatening, especially among those most vulnerable.

In the event of heat stroke, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. Signs include confusion, unconsciousness and a halt to sweating, even with a high body temperature. While awaiting medical assistance, move the person to a cooler environment, fan them as much as possible and apply cool water to large areas of their skin. Helping cool them down right away is very important.