Wednesday was officially the hottest day so far in 2024 in parts of Canada

Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
Kim Rudd, a former Liberal MP who represented a southern Ontario riding, has died.
Wednesday was officially the warmest day so far in 2024 in parts of Canada so far, according to Environment Canada.
As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Toronto had the highest temperature in the country at 20.1 C, passing last week's 2024 high of 16.6 C.
Similar temperatures were found throughout Ontario, with Hamilton and Windsor reaching highs of 19 C, Peterborough hitting 17 C and Guelph at 16 C, each recorded as of 1 p.m. EST.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay, Kingston and Ottawa were between 6 and 7 C around the same time.
The average high for this time of year in much of Ontario is a few degrees above freezing.
In Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada says the warmest temperatures are in Fredericton at 5 C as of 2 p.m. AST, while Charlottetown has a high of 4 C, 3 C in St. John's and Halifax.
Some areas of P.E.I., New Brunswick and Labrador are experiencing some rain. There were expectations in the east of freezing drizzle in the morning, but those warnings have subsided.
Environment Canada expected a high of 6 C in Quebec City and 7 C in Montreal.
Parts of Manitoba, like Brandon, are under a weather alert for freezing rain as of 12 p.m. CST. The area was hit with freezing rain through parts of the morning and could continue throughout the afternoon. Winnipeg was mostly cloudy at 0 C with a high of 3 C.
There are fog advisories through parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current. Regina is 2 C as of 12 p.m. CST, with a high of 4 C.
Parts of southeastern Alberta are dealing with fog advisories, including Red Deer. Calgary residents are dealing with heavy clouds and rain, expecting a high of 7 C. As for Edmonton, they're expected to see a high of 5 C with sunshine.
The average temperature for March 13 in Calgary is around 3 C. Environment Canada did not have an Edmonton average available online.
Both Vancouver and Victoria are 7 C as of 10 a.m. PST, with a high of 10 C expected sometime in the afternoon. A high of 10 is just 0.2. C above the average.
Up north, winter storm warnings were in place for two highway passes between northern B.C. and southern Yukon, where 40 centimetres of snow is possible between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
In the territorial capital of Whitehorse, a high of 1 C is expected – a bit warmer than the average for March 13 of -1.5. Temperatures were as low as -6 C in the morning.
Cooler weather is expected in Yellowknife, with a high of -5 C -- a balmy temperature compared to the average of -12.4.
In Iqaluit, the weather is a cool -20 C with a risk of frostbite if outside for an extended period of time. The forecast high was -16 C.
A landslide reduced a Los Angeles house under renovation to a jumble of lumber, pulled the pool and deck away from a second home, and left the pool at a third residence on the edge of a huge fissure early Wednesday.
Two years into office, then-U.S. president Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a clandestine campaign on Chinese social media aimed at turning public opinion in China against its government, according to former U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the highly classified operation.
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Model, actress and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley announced that she has been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
At the height of the Cold War, a statement like Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning to the West that his country is militarily and technically ready to deploy its nuclear arsenal would have shaken the world to its core.
Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day on Thursday. Here's a little more about the holiday's origin and how it's celebrated today.
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
The TTC is combatting its seagull problem in a unique way – through the use of sound cannons.
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
With the latest case of measles, identified in a child who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson International Airport, Ontario has more confirmed infections in the first few months of 2024 than all of last year.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal, Russia's state media reported Thursday, potentially raising the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways against the backdrop of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
The U.S. and Japanese militaries will resume flights of Osprey aircraft in Japan after completing necessary maintenance and training following a fatal crash in southern Japan last November, officials said Wednesday.
Kim Rudd, a former Liberal MP who represented a southern Ontario riding, has died.
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
A systematic review of scientific studies on the Wim Hof method of cold water therapy found the quality of the research inadequate to support most claims of effectiveness without addition investigation.
If you decompress by playing with dogs or checking their adorable videos on social media, you might be onto something.
One of the biggest TV shows of the year is showcasing Indigenous designs from coast to coast.
Ryan Gosling will host 'Saturday Night Live' for a third time on April 13.
Flair Airlines is accusing a financial services firm of withholding about $25 million in funds from the company.
A Nova Scotia judge approved an application Wednesday to protect Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper company from its creditors as SaltWire Network Inc. tries to emerge from insolvency with a restructuring plan.
Trader Joe's mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype, reselling the $3 bags for hundreds of dollars.
Canuckle, a Canadian word-guessing game inspired by the mega-popular Wordle, says it hasn't been told to take down its game after some developers recently received notices for alleged copyright violations.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension.
This year the deaths of three dogs during the race -- and five more during training -- have refocused attention on the darker side of Alaska's state sport and raised questions about the ethics of asking animals to pull a heavy sled for hundreds of miles in subzero temperatures.
The Nashville Predators have been one of the NHL's top teams the past month. The Winnipeg Jets will look to slow that success as they matchup at Canada Life Centre
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
