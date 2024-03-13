Wednesday was officially the hottest day so far in 2024 in parts of Canada

Wednesday was officially the warmest day so far in 2024 in parts of Canada so far, according to Environment Canada.

As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Toronto had the highest temperature in the country at 20.1 C, passing last week's 2024 high of 16.6 C.

Similar temperatures were found throughout Ontario, with Hamilton and Windsor reaching highs of 19 C, Peterborough hitting 17 C and Guelph at 16 C, each recorded as of 1 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay, Kingston and Ottawa were between 6 and 7 C around the same time.

The average high for this time of year in much of Ontario is a few degrees above freezing.

In Atlantic Canada, Environment Canada says the warmest temperatures are in Fredericton at 5 C as of 2 p.m. AST, while Charlottetown has a high of 4 C, 3 C in St. John's and Halifax.

Some areas of P.E.I., New Brunswick and Labrador are experiencing some rain. There were expectations in the east of freezing drizzle in the morning, but those warnings have subsided.

Environment Canada expected a high of 6 C in Quebec City and 7 C in Montreal.

Parts of Manitoba, like Brandon, are under a weather alert for freezing rain as of 12 p.m. CST. The area was hit with freezing rain through parts of the morning and could continue throughout the afternoon. Winnipeg was mostly cloudy at 0 C with a high of 3 C.

There are fog advisories through parts of Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current. Regina is 2 C as of 12 p.m. CST, with a high of 4 C.

Parts of southeastern Alberta are dealing with fog advisories, including Red Deer. Calgary residents are dealing with heavy clouds and rain, expecting a high of 7 C. As for Edmonton, they're expected to see a high of 5 C with sunshine.

The average temperature for March 13 in Calgary is around 3 C. Environment Canada did not have an Edmonton average available online.

Both Vancouver and Victoria are 7 C as of 10 a.m. PST, with a high of 10 C expected sometime in the afternoon. A high of 10 is just 0.2. C above the average.

Up north, winter storm warnings were in place for two highway passes between northern B.C. and southern Yukon, where 40 centimetres of snow is possible between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In the territorial capital of Whitehorse, a high of 1 C is expected – a bit warmer than the average for March 13 of -1.5. Temperatures were as low as -6 C in the morning.

Cooler weather is expected in Yellowknife, with a high of -5 C -- a balmy temperature compared to the average of -12.4.

In Iqaluit, the weather is a cool -20 C with a risk of frostbite if outside for an extended period of time. The forecast high was -16 C.