Wednesday could be the hottest day of 2024 in parts of Canada

Wednesday may be the warmest day so far in 2024 for parts of Canada, the forecast suggests.

Parts of Ontario, including Toronto, could see highs as warm as 18 or 19 C, CTV Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen predicts.

The high would need to pass 16.6 C, a temperature reached last week in Canada's largest city, to make it the warmest day of 2024.

Similar temperatures are expected further south, including in Windsor where the forecast high is 19 C, but in the capital, the temperature is only expected to climb to 9 C. Sudbury might see a high of 11 C, while North Bay should expect a temperature similar to Ottawa's.

Still, it's warmer than usual for this time of year, but it's not expected to last, McEwen warned. The average high for this time of year in much of Ontario is a few degrees above freezing.

Elsewhere in the country, residents of P.E.I. and on the coastline of Labrador were advised to expect freezing drizzle in the morning, but most weather warnings have subsided.

While not as warm as further west, Environment Canada's forecast said to expect slightly above-seasonal highs on the East Coast as well.

Meteorologists expected a high of 2 C in Charlottetown and Fredericton, 1 C in St. John's and 5 C in Halifax.

Environment Canada expected a high of 6 C in Quebec City and 7 C in Montreal.

Dense fog was in the forecast for Winnipeg and other areas of Manitoba early Wednesday morning, with forecasters warning of near-zero visibility at times. The provincial capital should expect a high of 3 C, which while cooler than the temperature in many Ontario cities, is above the average high for this time of year of -2 C.

No alerts were in effect for Saskatchewan, where Regina and Saskatoon are expected to see highs of 2 and -1 C – temperatures that are a touch above average.

Parts of southeastern Alberta were told to expect fog in the morning. Residents of Calgary and Edmonton were told to expect a mixed bag of weather – sun, cloud, snow and/or rain – as well as highs of 7 C and 5 C, respectively.

The average temperature for March 13 in Calgary is around 3 C. Environment Canada did not have an Edmonton average available online.

In B.C., a single mountain pass was under a snowfall warning expected to stay in place until Thursday.

Record-breaking temperatures are possible in Vancouver over the weekend, but Wednesday's forecast high of 10 C is just 0.2 C above the average. The forecast for Victoria is similar, as is the expected temperature in Kelowna.

Up north, winter storm warnings were in place for two highway passes between northern B.C. and southern Yukon, where 40 centimetres of snow is possible between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

In the territorial capital of Whitehorse, a high of 1 C is expected – a bit warmer than the average for March 13 of -1.5.

It'll be cooler in Yellowknife, with a high of -5 C. Still, that's a balmy temperature compared to the average of -12.4.

In Iqaluit, where it was a chilly -26 C without the wind-chill factor at 8:30 a.m., the forecast high was -16 C. As with elsewhere, it's a bit warmer than the average, but only by 3.3 degrees.