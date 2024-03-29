Weather alerts issued for 7 provinces, 1 territory

A mix of snowfall and rainfall warnings are in effect for some parts of Canada this Easter weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for two provinces in the Prairies, advising that up to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The snow is expected to start early Friday and to taper off overnight.

The weather advisory said a low-pressure system from Montana will bring heavy snow to southern parts of the provinces. The snow will begin as dense, wet snow before moving to light, fluffy snow with higher acclamations.

Environment Canada said the heavy rain that started in Atlantic Canada Thursday will continue in some areas, warning of accumulations up to 90 millimetres.

It'll be a wet start to the weekend in New Brunswick, where long episodes of rain will be heavy at times, with an expected 25 to 50 millimetres falling on Friday through Saturday.

The weather agency said rain will change to snow over western areas of the province Friday night and in the eastern regions Saturday morning.

It warned that heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pools on roads.

Some areas of western and central New Brunswick could see five to 10 centimetres of snowfall and wind gusts of 60 km/h.

Up to 40 millimetres of rain is in the forecast in Newfoundland and Labrador, and parts of Nova Scotia could see as much as 50 millimetres by Saturday morning. The weather agency said rainfall rates may exceed 10 mm per hour.

Prince County, a region in Prince Edward Island, is also under a rainfall warning, with 50 to 70 mm expected by Saturday morning.

Some residents of Quebec can expect a mixed bag of rain, snow and fog at the start of the long weekend. In some areas, 25 to 60 mm are expected, and Environment Canada said fog will accompany the rain, especially in areas near water. Visibility will be near zero.

Snowfall warnings were issued for Fermont and Matane areas, which could see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

A fog advisory was issued for Sanirajak in Nunavut, marking near-zero visibility Friday night before lifting Saturday morning.

As of Friday morning, B.C., Alberta and the Northwest Territories are weather advisory-free, as are Ontario and Yukon.