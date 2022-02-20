Coastlines are a great example of the tension between humans and the rest of the planet.

We love to build houses that overlook the water, manicure beaches into recreation destinations, and otherwise turn coastlines into our own personal playthings.

All of that development can be disruptive for the animals that call coastlines home.

A new study has found that the vast majority of the world's coastlines have been disturbed by humans, with barely 15 per cent still wild and intact.

Canada actually leads the world when it comes to coastline conservation, the study shows – but as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, we might not want to be too boisterous about patting ourselves on the back.

