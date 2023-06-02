Watchdog report cites multiple failures in Buffalo’s response to blizzard that killed 31 people
Government officials failed on multiple accounts during the 2022 Buffalo blizzard that left 31 people dead, according to a watchdog report published Friday that detailed a plethora of problems from poor communication to residents to outdated and inoperable equipment.
The storm inundated Buffalo with more than 50 inches of snow from during Christmastime, caused snowdrifts of up to 15 feet and killed 15 Erie County residents in addition to the 31 people who died in Buffalo’s city limits. The storm included hurricane-force winds, whiteout conditions and wind chill temperatures that reached 30 degrees below zero.
During the four-day storm, Buffalo had a lack of proper equipment and the response disproportionately affected communities of colour, according to the report by New York University researchers. A majority of the deaths in the city were Black residents, the report says.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown commissioned the report in an effort to “better prepare for future blizzards of this magnitude,” the report says.
“These were extreme weather conditions. Our city bore the brunt of this historic blizzard,” Brown said in a statement Friday. “In the days prior to the storm and after the storm, I’ve taken proactive steps to help ensure a better response for future storms.”
The nine university researchers and advisers said the report “aims to help the city move forward and make meaningful progress” and “should help place Buffalo in a better position to prepare, respond, and recover from major storms ahead.”
Researchers found Buffalo’s emergency equipment and facilities were insufficient and hampered the response.
“During the storm, fire trucks and ambulances were stuck in snow or frozen to the ground, exacerbating the emergency conditions that abounded,” the report states. “[E]ven with mutual aid assistance, the number of snow removal vehicles was still not sufficient to clear the roads throughout Buffalo for the better part of a week.”
Additionally, the report found the blizzard overwhelmed the city’s electric grid, leaving about 20,000 customers, including Buffalo fire houses and the city’s Department of Public Works garage, without power for the majority of the storm.
OFFICIALS DIDN’T PROPERLY NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF THE SEVERITY OF THE STORM
Buffalo’s storm response was also hampered by poor and delayed communications from government authorities, according to the researchers.
“Alerts concerning travel bans and stay-at-home orders were not sufficient to fully convey the situation’s urgency,” the report says. “In addition, only 16% of residents are enrolled in the City’s text messaging alert system, BUFFALERT. Although warming centres were available during the blizzard, providing power, heat and necessities, information concerning when and how to reach the centres was inadequate.”
Many drivers still took to the roads during the travel ban period and researchers found delayed road closures likely contributed to the number of stranded vehicles during the storm.
Poor communications extended to the county’s dispatch software, which could only view 25 calls at once, despite a backlog of 1,100 emergency calls during the storm, the report says.
“Seven people died in Erie County because of what officials have characterized as a delayed EMS response due to backlogged calls, unplowed streets, and stranded vehicles causing blockages,” the report states.
DISPROPORTIONATE NUMBER OF STORM DEATHS WERE PEOPLE OF COLOUR
The storm response also made existing inequities within the city even worse. Of the 31 people who died, 20 were people of colour, researchers found.
“Approximately two-thirds of the city’s residents who perished in the blizzard were Black, as were over half of those who died countywide. Yet Black residents make up only 33% of Buffalo’s and 14% of Erie County’s population,” the report states.
Many residents in the city left their homes in the middle of the storm for food and supplies because they did not have the money to stock up ahead of time. The report found two of the three power substations that failed were located in predominately Black neighbourhoods.
Researchers also found that low-income areas felt the effect of unplowed streets the most. “Community leaders claimed that districts with more poor and Black residents were the last to receive plowing services, and shared photos and personal accounts that they viewed as supporting this claim,” according to the report.
REPORT MAKES RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NEXT STORM, COMMENDS BUFFALO FOR PROGRESS
Along with the critiques, the report also commended the city for various actions during the storm. Researchers highlighted how local officials were “able to maintain full staffing at the firehouses due to a well-developed reserve plan,” coordinated 600 snow removal vehicles within the county and state, and successfully responded to over 4,100 calls for help during the storm.
The report also applauded the Buffalo Police Department’s use of “unconventional resources” for rescues, which included scuba gear “as the material is more weather-resistant than typical police apparel.”
The report made several recommendations to help the city prepare for the next winter season:
- Build greater partnerships with state, federal and private sector officials
- Bolster the city’s Emergency Operations centre, establish a full-time emergency manager in the city and secure more funding for a new Department of Public Works facility
- Improve emergency communications to residents and expand enrollment in the city’s text messaging system
- Announce travel bans earlier ahead of poor weather
- Develop an “extreme event management plan” in the city
The mayor’s office said Friday that New York state has allocated US$10 million to the construction of a new public works facility. The mayor also said the city recently purchased more snow removal equipment and machines used to move stranded cars. Two new positions were also added: a Fleet Manager and an Emergency Operations Manager.
The mayor’s office also said new signs have been added in public locations to alert residents of impending weather conditions and resources available to help them. State funding has also been secured to “help low-income East Buffalo homeowners become current on water, sewer and tax bills, as well as assisting with home repair costs,” the news release said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Alcohol policies in every province, territory receive failing grade in meeting public health standards: report
A new report has found that alcohol policies in all provinces and territories are failing to meet public health standards.
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
Forest fires in Northern Quebec: Another 2,000 evacuated from their homes
Another northern Quebec town was evacuated due to an out of control wildfire on Saturday as the federal government confirmed that Canadian Forces personnel would be deployed to help combat forest fires in the province.
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
Fighting climate change or funding fossil fuels? America wants it 'both ways': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says America 'absolutely wants to have it both ways' when it comes to fighting climate change while pursuing fossil fuel projects.
More than 5,000 new species discovered at future deep-sea mining site in Pacific Ocean
More than 5,000 new species have been discovered at an expansive future deep-sea mining site in the Pacific Ocean.
Canada
-
Forest fires in Northern Quebec: Another 2,000 evacuated from their homes
Another northern Quebec town was evacuated due to an out of control wildfire on Saturday as the federal government confirmed that Canadian Forces personnel would be deployed to help combat forest fires in the province.
-
Officials declare Halifax-area wildfire largely contained as rain brings relief
Heavy rain and some military reinforcements arrived to assist efforts on Saturday to quell the wildfires that have destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of people across Nova Scotia.
-
China rebukes U.S., Canadian navies for Taiwan Strait transit
China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for 'deliberately provoking risk' after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
-
Yasir Naqvi enters Ontario Liberal leadership race
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi submitted his paperwork on Friday to enter the Ontario Liberal leadership race, a campaign spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa.
-
Four kids and one man drown after Quebec fishing accident: provincial police
A fishing excursion ended in tragedy on Saturday when four children died in a village in northeastern Quebec, provincial police said.
-
Inuit, environmental groups praise cruises for agreeing to avoid Eclipse Sound
A marine conservation charity and Inuit hunters are praising cruise operators for agreeing to avoid a Nunavut waterway where thousands of narwhal migrate each summer.
World
-
Ukraine says inspections found nearly a quarter of its air-raid shelters locked or unusable
Concerns around civilian safety spiked in Ukraine on Saturday, as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country's air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kyiv allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.
-
North Korean leader's sister vows 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite, slams UN meeting
The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed again Sunday to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite as she lambasted a UN Security Council meeting over the North's first, failed launch.
-
Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, a move that signals the city's shrinking freedom of expression.
-
Protesters back on the streets of Belgrade as president ignores calls to stand down
Tens of thousands of people rallied in Serbia's capital on Saturday for a fifth time in a month, following two mass shootings that shook the nation, even as the country's populist president rejected any responsibility for the crisis and ignored the protesters' demands to step down.
-
UN agency for Palestinian refugees raises just US$107 million of US$300 million needed
Despite a dire warning from the United Nations chief that the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees "is on the verge of financial collapse," donors at a pledging conference on Friday provided just US$107 million in new funds -- significantly less than the US$300 million it needs to keep helping millions of people.
-
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors after governor signs bill
Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday.
Politics
-
Canada to 'significantly' enhance military presence in Indo-Pacific region: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is committed to the support of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and is reinforcing its military presence in the region.
-
'I will not bend': MP Jenny Kwan says she won't allow China to erase history
Jenny Kwan has been outspoken against human-rights violations by the Chinese Communist Party and often advocates for the country's Uyghur Muslim minority. The Hong Kong-born member of Parliament said in an interview with The Canadian Press that that's what made her an 'evergreen' target of the Chinese government.
-
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Health
-
Antipsychotic drugs use increased in Canadian long-term care homes, pointing to possible quality-of-care issues: study
New study finds increase in antipsychotic drugs use in long-term care homes across Canada, despite no significant increase in behavioural symptoms – something that may expose a potential area of concern for quality of care, researchers say.
-
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
-
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
Racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems, a study published Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned
Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.
-
Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
A woman taking a Memorial Day weekend stroll on a California beach found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.
-
Newly discovered stone tools drag dawn of Greek archaeology back by a quarter-million years
Deep in an open coal mine in southern Greece, researchers have discovered the antiquities-rich country's oldest archaeological site, which dates to 700,000 years ago and is associated with modern humans' hominin ancestors. The find announced Thursday would drag the dawn of Greek archaeology back by as much as a quarter of a million years, although older hominin sites have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. The oldest, in Spain, dates to more than a million years ago.
Entertainment
-
Montreal hot sauce makes spicy new addition to YouTube show 'Hot Ones'
La Pimenterie's Curry Verde is the hot new thing on 'Hot Ones,' a hit celebrity interview show on YouTube.
-
Acclaimed composer Kaija Saariaho dies at age 70 of brain tumour
Kaija Saariaho, who wrote acclaimed works that made her the among the most prominent composers of the 21st century, died Friday at the age of 70.
-
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his 'Oppenheimer' release
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, director Christopher Nolan offers a guide to his favourite formats, explaining why it matters and even where he likes to sit so that audiences don't feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a theatre.
Business
-
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment 'Lightyear,' sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade.
-
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
-
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian towns and cities try creative ways to recruit lifeguards amid shortage
Staff running pools across Canada are trying to entice people to work as lifeguards amid a shortage, the Lifesaving Society says
-
Ryan Gosling has a hilarious response to those who say he’s ‘too old’ to play Ken in ‘Barbie’ movie
Ryan Gosling channelled his “Ken-ergy” to defend himself against those who think he’s “too old” to play doll Ken in the new “Barbie” movie.
-
Meet the 14-year-old who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 'psammophile'
Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, wins the National Spelling Bee.
Sports
-
'Very good outcome' for sale of Ottawa Senators expected in the next few weeks, NHL Commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the process to sell the Ottawa Senators is moving forward as "quickly as possible," and the New York-based company overseeing the sale is advising to "expect a very good outcome in the next few weeks."
-
Golden Knights rally to tip Panthers 5-2 in Stanley Cup final opener
Zach Whitecloud scored from long-range with just over 13 minutes left, after Adin Hill made arguably the best save of the playoffs, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 Saturday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
-
Canada's Andreescu loses to Ukraine's Tsurenko in third round at Roland Garros
Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round on Saturday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen reboots its groovy 60s-era VW Bus. This time it's faster, roomier and electric
America apparently needs more car seats. So, when Volkswagen unveiled the ID. Buzz, a retro-styled electric van, last year, it noted that the version for the North American market would be longer and would have three rows of seats.
-
Vehicle sales rise in May, showing hope for strong summer: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says May brought hope after several years of disrupted sales patterns, as vehicle sales rose.
-
110,000 Honda vehicles recalled in Canada due to crash risks
More than 110,000 Honda vehicles are subject to a recall in Canada, due to the risk of rusting rear frames causing a crash.