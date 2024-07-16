Climate and Environment

Watch: Multiple Chicago skyscrapers simultaneously struck by lightning

A Chicago resident caught the moment lightning struck multiple skyscrapers during a storm on Sunday night.

Realtime video shared by Craig Shimala shows lightning illuminating the city skyline, followed by timelapse video of strikes hitting buildings, including a sequence where three skyscrapers are simultaneously hit.

Sunday’s storm prompted a tornado warning in northern Illinois and in the Chicago area.

  

