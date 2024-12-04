Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters

Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.

Above-average temperatures are most likely in northern Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nunavut, but modelling suggests most of Canada should see a mild December.

Western and northwestern Canada, the western Great Lakes region and the arctic is expected to receive elevated levels of precipitation.

In the latter half of the season, forecasters expect temperatures to cool to normal or even below-normal levels.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects a “La Nina” winter, which can have a cooling effect and increase snowfall over the Great Lakes and Atlantic provinces, while southern Canada could see dryer conditions.

This year’s La Nina winter won’t be as cold as in previous years due to climate change, ECCC said.

“Canada is warming at roughly double the global rate, and even more in the north, which leads to more frequent and intense extreme weather events,” reads a release from ECCC.

