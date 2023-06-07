Want to know more about the wildfires spreading across Canada? Send us your questions
Wildfires currently burning across parts of Canada are some of the most severe ever witnessed, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said on Monday.
The risk of wildfire activity remains above average in parts of almost every province and territory, and forecasts for the summer show a potential for more fires. Climate experts are not only calling this year’s fire season “unprecedented,” but have linked increased activity to climate change.
An additional threat posed by these fires is their ability to reduce air quality in many regions across the country. While the wildfire situation has improved in Alberta, Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for those in northern British Columbia, and parts of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
If you have questions about the ongoing threats posed by wildfires in Canada, we want to hear from you.
What would you like to know about the risk of wildfire activity where you live? What concerns you most about the spread of wildfires in your area? What questions do you have related to health impacts, emergency preparedness or climate change?
Share your questions by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
With files from The Canadian Press
