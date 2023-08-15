Vast swath of northeastern China threatened by flooding as rivers rise above warning levels
A vast swath of northeastern China is threatened by flooding as at least 90 rivers have risen above warning levels and 24 have already overflowed their banks, state media reported Tuesday.
Crews are standing by to defend homes and farmland across the Songliao Basin north of Beijing, which encompasses more than 1.2 million square kilometres (482,200 square miles).
The area includes parts of four provinces and several major cities with a total population of almost 100 million. Tens of thousands have already been moved to safety.
Reservoirs have been partly drained and overflow areas prepared to handle the high waters, the reports said. Ten rivers are already running at historically high levels, they said.
Much of China is having a particularly damp summer, with 142 people killed by flooding in July and dozens more this month.
In the western city of Xi'an, the death toll from a landslide rose by three to 24 on Tuesday with three others still missing. Rescue teams totalling 980 people with dogs were continuing the search.
The mudslide and a flash flood Friday evening also damaged a highway and knocked out power to 900 households.
Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer, but this year other areas have also been affected, including the capital, Beijing. That's partly the result of two massive typhoons that battered Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
Beijing avoided more severe damage by diverting water into neighbouring Hebei province, drawing the ire of residents there whose crops and homes were heavily damaged.
China's deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River but also many along the Nen and Songhua rivers in the Songliao Basin.
In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding a subway line, trapping passengers in the cars.
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
Yellowknife declares local state of emergency due to nearby wildfire
A fire burning about 306 kilometres from the City of Yellowknife has forced city council to declare a local state of emergency to protect the community.
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a 'criminal enterprise' to keep him in power.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Yellowknife declares local state of emergency due to nearby wildfire
A fire burning about 306 kilometres from the City of Yellowknife has forced city council to declare a local state of emergency to protect the community.
Records tumble as heat wave spreads from B.C.'s south coast to Interior, hitting 40 C
Temperature records have been tumbling across B.C. since the arrival of a heat wave that began on the south coast on Sunday, with temperatures in some parts pushing beyond 40 C, but officials are not expecting a repeat of the deadly heat dome.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
4 Australians and 2 Indonesians are rescued after being missing in waters off Indonesia for 2 days
Four Australian tourists and two Indonesians were rescued after being missing for two days in the waters off Indonesia's Aceh province, officials and the father of one of the Australians said Tuesday.
Pakistan anti-graft court allows questioning of deputy at Imran Khan's party amid political turmoil
An anti-graft tribunal in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday allowed authorities to interrogate the president of former premier Imran Khan's political party in a corruption probe, prosecutors and a defence lawyer said.
Australian ex-priest has prison sentence extended to 40 years for molesting 72nd child victim
An Australian ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing children had another 12 months added to his 39-year prison sentence on Tuesday for molesting a 72nd victim.
Poland showcases military might in a parade as war rages in neighbouring Ukraine
Poland staged a military parade on Tuesday to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defence systems.
Militia clashes rock Libya's capital leaving civilians trapped, health ministry say
Clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence, the country's health ministry said Tuesday, in what appears to be the most intense bout of fighting to rock Tripoli this year.
Why tensions have been growing along NATO's eastern border with Belarus
Poland is deploying thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, calling it a deterrent move as tensions between the two neighbors ratchet up.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Singh mum on preferred target for net-zero grid as Alberta, Sask. NDP split on date
New Democrats in two Western provinces are split over the Liberal government's goal of a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, with the leader of the federal party keeping quiet on his own preferred timeline.
Recently shuffled federal cabinet to hold three-day retreat in Prince Edward Island
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
2 more caffeinated drinks recalled for not meeting caution label requirements: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
-
Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements -- and pay far more in fines on top of that -- in a lawsuit that appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the largest abortion provider in the U.S.
-
Canadians want to spend less on back-to-school shopping this year, survey finds
Canadians' spending habits and intentions for back-to-school are changing, a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada has found.
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old bookstore safe
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
Meet the 'Fittest Man on Earth': Montreal man wins international CrossFit Games
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
Australia has captured its continent as it faces England for a spot in the Women's World Cup final
With a win over England, Australia can advance to the final and try to become the only team other than the United States to win a Women's World Cup on home soil.
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.