Vast swath of northeastern China threatened by flooding as rivers rise above warning levels

Residents wash their suitcase and belongings on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Andy Wong/AP Photo) Residents wash their suitcase and belongings on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Andy Wong/AP Photo)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada

A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada

Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social