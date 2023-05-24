Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
To bee or not to bee — that is the question that many urban beekeepers are asking themselves in the wake of new research suggesting their hives might be hurting wild bee diversity.
Jode Roberts first got into beekeeping around two decades ago, and has been operating honeybee hives on his rooftop in Toronto for the last few years.
But this spring, he won’t be beekeeping.
“I’m giving up the hives on my roof,” he told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. “Beekeeping is not bad, but it has been shown to be bad for bees at the levels that are found in Montreal and lots of urban neighborhoods.
“Right now we need to take stock, see where the hives are, and manage beekeeping in a way that isn't negatively affecting wild bees.”
His decision is in part because of a new study by researchers at Concordia University who found that as honeybee hives run by urban beekeepers exploded in popularity, the number of different wild bee species in the Montreal area fell over the same time period.
In the study, published earlier this year in the peer-reviewed journal PeerJ Life and Environment, researchers outline how the number of honey hives in the Montreal area skyrocketed from fewer than 250 in 2013 to nearly 3,000 in 2020.
That’s a 1,200 per cent increase over less than a decade.
Researchers believe the increasing number of hives connected to urban beekeeping is leading to some wild bees being choked out of their territories due to over competition for flowers and plants, as well as increased pathogen transmission.
“When I started beekeeping 20 years ago, it was not a popular thing,” Roberts, who is also the manager of the David Suzuki Foundation’s Rewilding Communities program, said. “It was a curiosity to bring up at dinner parties. Whereas in the last decade, particularly, there's been this dramatic increase in interest in keeping honeybees. And now we're getting to the point where we can now document the impact on the rest of the wild bees.”
Researchers collected data at 15 sites across the island of Montreal, including urban green spaces known to attract pollinators, such as community gardens, cemeteries and two large nature parks. They measured the number of bees by trapping some and noting down others visually, and assessed how many pollinators the different plants in each region would be able to serve before other pollinators would have to search elsewhere.
They found 3,926 wild bees belonging to 120 species — a decrease in wild bee diversity compared to the 163 wild bee species found in Montreal in 2013.
“We found that the sites with the largest increase in honeybee populations across sites and years also had the fewest wild bee species,” Gail MacInnis, a former Concordia postdoctoral researcher and the study’s lead author, said in an April press release.
Even one extra honeybee hive introduces thousands of bees to an environment.
“One honeybee hive, over the course of the summer, can have up to 40 or 50,000 honeybees in it,” Roberts said. “The best analogy I have is when a honeybee hive goes in your neighbor's backyard or on a rooftop nearby, it's like a Skydome filled with honeybees. And now we know they are directly competing (with) and outcompeting a lot of wild bees.”
IS IT SAVE THE BEES, OR SAVE THIS ONE BEE?
It’s a common conservation cry: save the bees. But this movement has been almost wholly focused on one type of bee, the same kind which is the centre of the urban beekeeping movement.
Urban beekeepers construct and maintain the health of bee hives within an urban setting, with the vast majority of beekeepers operating hives for the European honeybee, also known as the western honeybee.
Its scientific name is Apis mellifera L., and it’s by far the most common species of honeybee worldwide, responsible for the sweet treat we can buy at farmer’s markets and grocery stores. While their native range is limited to Europe, western Asia and Africa, human activity has brought the western honeybee to all corners of the globe.
In the process, the bees native to Canada may be getting a less than sweet deal out of it, research suggests.
“The honeybees have received a lot of attention,” Roberts said, adding that part of this is because human beekeepers are more likely to notice declines in honeybee populations and raise alarm bells. “There's this vast ecosystem of wild bees that people don't really know exist.”
For instance, Toronto actually has an official bee — but because it has a bright green head and body, most people wouldn’t recognize it as a bee at first sight.
Many of the wild bee species are much smaller than the western honeybee, and have smaller foraging areas, making it harder for them to rebound if their territory is lost to a larger bee.
“If you plant a couple skydomes full of bees within the range of those tiny little wild bees, there's going to be long lineups at the floral buffet for those wild bees,” Roberts said, adding that while honeybees have human caretakers to provide a new queen if the colony is dying out, wild bees don’t have the same option.
While it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact ripple effect of one species of bee dying out, Roberts said, there are certain plants that need specific pollinators.
“We don't know exactly what's going to happen if you remove one or 100 species of bee from an urban area,” he said, noting that he isn’t a scientist. “But we do know there's some bee and plant-specific relationships that are important that honeybees can't be a replacement for.”
For instance, the right type of bee to pollinate tomatoes is a bumblebee, due to its ability to physically buzz hard enough to dislodge pollen — something the honeybee can’t do.
“When you remove one piece of the web or the puzzle, then there's unintended consequences,” Roberts said.
In the Montreal area alone, there have been more than 150 species of wild bees serving as pollinators for thousands of years to help keep local plants flourishing.
The majority of the decline in wild bee diversity is caused by larger factors, researchers acknowledged, such as pesticide use and human land development like expanding urbanization. But within cities, there are areas where wild bees thrive due to pesticide-free bylaws and deliberate biodiversity projects in urban gardens, and the biggest threat those bees currently face appears to be the human desire to make honey in our backyards.
SHOULD WE SAY ‘BUZZ OFF’ TO BEEKEEPING?
Researchers stressed that urban beekeeping itself isn’t all negative, and that it’s about balancing hive numbers to keep things sustainable.
They recommend a precautionary density of around three hives per square kilometre in urban centres, which would mean that Montreal’s hive density is currently twice as high as it should be.
“Beekeeping provides an agricultural product that is valuable to people in the form of honey. My concern is that urban beekeeping is often falsely marketed as a solution to biodiversity loss,” Carly Ziter, assistant professor in the Department of Biology at Concordia and co-author of the study, said in the release. “Just as we wouldn’t advocate keeping backyard chickens to save the birds, we shouldn’t look to beekeeping to save the bees. It’s important that our actions match our goals or motivations.”
Roberts may be giving up beekeeping in the hopes of encouraging other urban beekeepers to think carefully about the threat to wild bees, but he understands that it’s “fun and awesome,” adding that keeping bees has brought a lot to his life.
“Honeybees are awesome little critters and do amazing things, it's just mind boggling,” he said, adding that he’s seen more and more neighbours take up beekeeping, often with the well-intentioned goal of helping bee populations.
“We just need to take a step back at this point, not vilify urban beekeepers, but we definitely don't need more urban beekeepers.”
HOW TO ENCOURAGE WILD BEE POPULATIONS
If you want to help wild bees flourish, one big step is to say goodbye to the manicured lawn — or at least carve out a space where natural wildflowers grow and the lawn mower isn’t constantly chugging through.
Most wild bee species nest in the ground or within cavities such as stems, tree trunks or rotting wood.
“It's easy to be a wild beekeeper if you just leave more nature in its place in your yard or neighborhood,” Roberts said.
“We can all be wild beekeepers, we just keep more native wildflowers and shrubs and trees things flowering through throughout the seasons.”
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada
-
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
-
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
World
-
Ron DeSantis set to announce presidential campaign, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday.
-
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
-
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
-
Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
-
Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.
Politics
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Health
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
Entertainment
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
-
Blake Shelton prepares to bid farewell to 'The Voice'
After 445 episodes, 23 seasons and 12 years, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to 'The Voice.'
Business
-
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
What we know about the $70M Lotto Max ticket that's about to expire
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Sports
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
-
Vinicius Junior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain
Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.