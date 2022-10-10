UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

Led largely by women and youth, anti-government protests in Iran have evolved from spontaneous mass gatherings in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade an increasingly brutal crackdown.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest

    Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series 'Inventing Anna' on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was 'running from something' if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

    Anna Sorokin returns to the courtroom on April 25, 2019 in New York. Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released on Oct. 8, 2022, from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social