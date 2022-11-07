UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
With the world on "a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator," the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to "co-operate or perish," on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was not the only one preaching with tones of fire and brimstone, alternating with pathos and tragedy, trying to shake up the world's sense of urgency at this year's annual UN climate conference.
"Choose life over death," former U.S. Vice President Al Gore urged. "It is not time for moral cowardice."
That was before leaders of poorer climate-struck nations had their say, which often involved finger-pointing at richer countries.
Most of the leaders who pleaded for action came from poor nations that caused little of the pollution but often get a larger share of the weather-related damage. Several called on developed nations for reparations, which in climate negotiations is called "loss and damage." Many were from Africa and small island nations.
"Africa should not pay for crimes they have not committed," Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera said, adding that rich nations were to blame for the climate problem.
"Climate change is directly threatening our people's lives, health and future," said Kenyan President William K. Ruto, speaking on behalf of the entire African continent, which he said is looking at US$50 billion a year in climate change damage by 2050. He said his country is choosing not to use many of its "dirty energy" resources, even though it could help the poor nation financially, and has instead opted for cleaner fuels.
Loss and damage "is our daily experience and the living nightmare of millions of Kenyans and hundreds of millions of Africans," Ruto said.
Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan said, "Like other islands, our contribution in the destruction of the planet is minimal. Yet we suffer the most." He called on wealthier countries to assist "in repairing the damage you caused to us."
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for a massive overhaul of international development loans and a 10% tax on fossil fuel companies, which she said made "$200 billion in profits in the last three months."
"I don't need to repeat the horror and the devastation wrecked upon this Earth over the course of the last 12 months since we met in Glasgow," Mottley said. "Whether the apocalyptic floods in Pakistan or the heat waves from Europe to China or indeed in the last few days in my own region, the devastation caused in Belize by Tropical Storm Lisa or the torrential floods a few days ago in St. Lucia."
Ahead of this year's conference, known as COP27, leaders and experts have been ringing alarm bells that time is fast running out to avert catastrophic rises in temperature. But the dire warnings may not have the effect they have had in past meetings because of multiple other challenges of the moment pulling leaders' attention -- from midterm elections in the U.S. to the Russia-Ukraine war.
"In the fight for life on Earth, no one is a bystander," said Jordan's King Abdullah. "Every contribution counts. COP27 has brought us together to link forces and stand our ground. We are at the beginning of a long, challenging and urgent transformation."
More than 100 world leaders will speak over the next few days at the gathering in Egypt, most from developing countries demanding greater accountability from the richest, most polluting nations. Much of their focus will be on telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters, including a speech Tuesday by Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif of Pakistan, where summer floods caused at least $40 billion in damage and displaced millions of people.
"Climate change will never stop without our intervention," the summit's host, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, told his fellow leaders. "Our time here is limited and we must use every second that we have."
El-Sissi, who also called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, was gentle compared to a fiery UN chief Guterres, who said the world "is on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."
He called for a new pact between rich and poor countries to make deeper cuts in emissions with financial help and phasing out of coal in rich nations by 2030 and elsewhere by 2040. He called on the United States and China -- the two biggest economies -- to work together on climate, something they used to do until the last few years.
"Humanity has a choice: co-operate or perish," Guterres said. "It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact -- or a Collective Suicide Pact."
"Today's urgent crises cannot be an excuse for backsliding or greenwashing."
But bad timing and world events hang over the gathering.
Most of the leaders are meeting Monday and Tuesday, just as the United States has a potentially policy-shifting midterm election. Then the leaders of the world's 20 wealthiest nations will have their powerful-only club confab in Bali in Indonesia days later.
Leaders of China and India -- both among the biggest emitters -- appear to be skipping the climate talks, although underlings are here negotiating. The leader of the top polluting country, U.S. President Joe Biden, is coming days later than most other leaders on his way to Bali.
"There are big climate summits and little climate summits and this was never expected to be a big one," said Climate Advisers CEO Nigel Purvis, a former U.S. negotiator.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was initially going to skip the negotiations, but public pressure and predecessor Boris Johnson's plans to come changed his mind. New King Charles III, a longtime environment advocate, won't attend because of his new role. And Russia's leader Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine created energy chaos that reverberates in the world of climate negotiations, won't be here.
"We always want more" leaders, United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell told a Sunday news conference. "But I believe there is sufficient (leadership) right now for us to have a very productive outcome."
In addition to the leaders' speeches, the negotiations include "innovative" roundtable discussions that "we are confident, will generate some very powerful insights," Stiell said.
The leaders showing up in droves are from the host continent, Africa.
"The historical polluters who caused climate change are not showing up," said Mohammed Adow of Power Shift Africa. "Africa is the least responsible, the most vulnerable to the issue of climate change and it is a continent that is stepping up and providing leadership."
"The South is actually stepping up," Adow told The Associated Press. "The North that historically caused the problem is failing."
For the first time, developing nations succeeded in getting onto the summit agenda the issue of "loss and damage" -- demands that emitting countries pay for damage caused by climate-induced disasters.
Nigeria's Environment Minister Mohammed Abdullahi called for wealthy nations to show "positive and affirmative" commitments to help countries hardest hit by climate change. "Our priority is to be aggressive when it comes to climate funding to mitigate the challenges of loss and damage," he said.
Leaders of poorer nations, joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, talked about the issue as one of justice and fairness.
"Our part of the world has to choose between life and death," Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part today in a groundbreaking ceremony for biotechnology company Moderna's new mRNA vaccine factory in Laval, Que., a suburb of Montreal.
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections
Just days after taking control of powerful social media giant Twitter Inc., billionaire Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for Congress in Tuesday's U.S. midterm election.
Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
WATCH LIVE | Windsor mayor supported Emergencies Act, worried blockades would return
The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says he alerted the federal public safety minister about a potential blockade at the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing as soon as he first got wind of it in early February.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ford, Lecce release statement after CUPE announces end to strike
The Ontario education workers' strike will end on Tuesday after Doug Ford offered to rescind Bill 28.
-
Provincial and territorial health ministers meeting with federal counterpart in B.C.
Canada's health ministers are set to meet in British Columbia this week, four months after premiers from across the country gathered in Victoria to show a united front of frustration over what they called a 'crumbling' health-care system.
World
-
North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests
North Korean state media has released images purporting to show last week's missile launches with a warning that the so-called "reckless military hysteria" of the United States and its allies is moving the Korean Peninsula towards "unstable confrontation."
-
Iranian lawmakers demand 'no leniency' for protesters as mass demonstrations continue
Iranian lawmakers have urged the country's judiciary to 'show no leniency' to protesters in a letter cited by state-run Press TV on Sunday, as thousands of people continue to rally on the streets despite the threat of arrest.
-
Elon Musk recommends voting for Republicans in U.S. midterm elections
Just days after taking control of powerful social media giant Twitter Inc., billionaire Elon Musk on Monday recommended that voters pick Republican candidates for Congress in Tuesday's U.S. midterm election.
-
Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire
A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world's tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fuelled by flammable siding material.
-
Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into African lake, leaving 19 dead
A passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed.
-
Phoenix police arrest two in dismemberment death of veteran
Police investigating the killing of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran arrested two suspects after they allegedly pawned the chain saw used to dismember the victim's body.
Politics
-
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Windsor mayor supported Emergencies Act, worried blockades would return
The mayor of Windsor, Ont. says he alerted the federal public safety minister about a potential blockade at the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing as soon as he first got wind of it in early February.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part today in a groundbreaking ceremony for biotechnology company Moderna's new mRNA vaccine factory in Laval, Que., a suburb of Montreal.
Health
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
-
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
Rihanna knew that if she was going to return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she'd done before.
-
Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage four prostate cancer
Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran at the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer.
-
Harry Styles postpones more shows because he's in bed with the flu
After rescheduling a Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles, Harry Styles has postponed more concerts because he's sick with the flu.
Business
-
Competition watchdog holds firm on blocking Rogers-Shaw deal in first day of hearing
Canada's competition watchdog says it still intends to block Rogers Communications Inc.'s $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. in the first day of a weeks-long hearing before the Competition Tribunal.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
-
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back: Bloomberg News
After Twitter Inc laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk's US$44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
Q&A: A look at US$1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
Monday night's estimated US$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
Sports
-
Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program
Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.
-
Boston Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
-
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale wins US$75M as Houston Astros claim World Series title
Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as 'Mattress Mack,' made a series of bets amounting to $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. And when his team won the franchise's second World Series title with a 4-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, McIngvale took home US$75 million.
Autos
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.