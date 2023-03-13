UN chief: 'Cold, hard facts' should guide climate policy

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters during a news conference, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, file) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters during a news conference, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, file)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, March 13, 2023

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at the Oscars, a new parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months,' and Canada's banking regulator seizes assets from Silicon Valley Bank's Toronto branch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Top moments from this year's Oscars

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social