Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate: UN weather chief

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

BREAKING

BREAKING | Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down

After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada has announced that Chief Executive Officer Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' As well, the entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down, 'recognizing the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives.'

TA Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The head of the UN weather agency says the war in Ukraine 'may be seen as a blessing' from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term -- even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.

