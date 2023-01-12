UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
The United Arab Emirates on Thursday named a veteran technocrat who both leads Abu Dhabi's state-run oil company and oversees its renewable energy efforts to be the president of the upcoming United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai, highlighting the balancing act ahead for this crude-producing nation.
Authorities nominated Sultan al-Jaber, a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. That firm pumps some 4 million barrels of crude a day and hopes to expand to 5 million daily.
Those revenues fuel the ambitions of this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula -- as well as the production of more of the heat-trapping carbon dioxide that the U.N. negotiations hope to limit.
But al-Jaber also once led a once-ambitious project to have a $22 billion "carbon-neutral" city on Abu Dhabi's outskirts -- an effort later pared back after the global financial crisis that struck the Emirates hard beginning in 2008. Even today, he serves as the chairman of Masdar, a clean energy company that grew out of the project that now operates in more than 40 countries.
"Sultan al-Jaber has the credentials and background to lean into trends that are already on going," said Ryan Bohl, an Austin, Texas-based Mideast analyst for a risk-intelligence firm called the RANE Network. "Him being an oilman, I don't think that will be that big of a risk for him."
The Emirates' state-run WAM news agency made the announcement, noting al-Jaber's years also serving as a climate envoy.
"This will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action," WAM quoted al-Jaber as saying. "The UAE is approaching COP28 with a strong sense of responsibility and the highest possible level of ambition."
He added: "We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low-carbon economic growth."
His nomination, however, drew immediate criticism. Harjeet Singh, who is the head of Global Political Strategy at Climate Action Network International, said al-Jaber holding the CEO title at the state oil company posed "an unprecedented and alarming conflict of interest."
"There can be no place for polluters at a climate conference, least of all presiding over a COP," Singh said.
Alice Harrison of Global Witness put it even more bluntly: "You wouldn't invite arms dealers to lead peace talks. So why let oil executives lead climate talks?"
Each year, the country hosting the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties -- where COP gets its name -- nominates a person to chair the talks. Hosts typically pick a veteran diplomat as the talks can be incredibly difficult to steer between competing nations and their interests. The nominee's position as "COP president" is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objections.
The caliber of COP presidents has varied over the years. Observers widely saw Britain's Alok Sharma as energetic and committed to achieving an ambitious result. Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry faced criticism by some participants for the chaotic and at times non-transparent way he presided over last year's meeting.
In its announcement about al-Jaber, WAM said the Emirates had invested "more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries, with plans to invest a minimum of $50 billion over the next decade." It wasn't immediately clear where those figures came from.
Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, has invested some $3.9 billion since 2018 in renewable energy, according to the New York-based research firm Global SWF. Masdar listed some $14.3 billion in investments in a 2020 briefing. Masdar did not respond to questions about its investments Thursday.
But at the same time, Mubadala has invested $9.8 billion over the same period in oil and gas projects, Global SWF said.
The UAE is home to a massive solar park in Dubai, as well as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, which is the Arabian Peninsula's only atomic energy source. But it also requires vast amounts of energy to run the desalination plants that brought green golf courses to its desert expanses, power the air conditioners cooling its cavernous malls in the heat of the summer and power heavy industries like aluminum smelters.
The UAE's clean energy policies grew in the mid-2000s as Dubai's real-estate boom saw it constructing the world's tallest building and massive, palm-shaped archipelagos off its coast. The World Wildlife Fund at the time estimated the UAE had the world's largest ecological footprint per capita -- meaning that each of its residents used more resources on average than those living in any other nation. The UAE still ranks high on similar lists.
The Masdar City project grew out of that concern of being tarnished, before being pared back.
"By us actually doing it and investing money, we had access to lessons learned that no one had access to," al-Jaber told The Associated Press in 2010. "We have to learn, adjust, adapt and move forward. We can't be rigid."
The UAE then pivoted Masdar City into a campus now hosting the U.N.'s International Renewable Energy Agency and the firm itself into investing into renewables at home and abroad. Joe Biden, just before leaving office as America's vice president, even visited Masdar City in 2016.
Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits before the world increasingly turns to renewables. The Emirates itself has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 -- a target that remains difficult to assess and one that authorities haven't fully explained how they'll reach.
The UAE "have made no bones about being a major oil and gas producer and presumably he is very well connected to rulers in the country," said Alden Meyer, a longtime climate talk observer at the environmental think tank E3G. "I hope (al-Jaber) has good diplomatic and negotiation skills and the ability to build consensus and compromise."
COP28 will be held at Dubai's Expo City from Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.
------
Associated Press writers Frank Jordans in Berlin and Sibi Arasu in New Delhi contributed to this report
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
5 things to know for Thursday, January 12, 2023
The man who adorned his pickup trick with a Confederate flag at last year's 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa speaks out, Toronto police investigate a series of assaults allegedly perpetrated by a group of teen girls, and a new study says fast food could be linked to a potentially life-threatening liver condition. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
-
B.C. prison escapee gets life with no parole for 25 years in murder case; apologizes to victim's family
A man who murdered a Vancouver Island father after escaping from a minimum security federal institution has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
'Not going to believe the stats': Sask. teen defying the odds as he recovers from severe spinal cord injury
A Saskatchewan teenager is defying the odds while recovering in hospital after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.
-
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
World
-
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
President Joe Biden's legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Protests spread through Peru's south with clashes in Cusco
Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left 47 people dead since they began a month ago are spreading through the south of the Andean country with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco.
-
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford's publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper's abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
-
Colorado man: Vegas solar site fire was clean energy message
A Colorado dentist accused of setting a car ablaze at a solar power array outside Las Vegas last week told investigators he wanted to send a message supporting clean energy.
-
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday as Ukraine said its forces were holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in what has become one of the fiercest and most costly battles in the almost 11-month war.
-
Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
Politics
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
-
Canada cheers USMCA win as Trudeau wraps Mexico visit singing praises of free trade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
Health
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
-
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
-
Canadian Blood Services needs more Black donors: expert
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
Sci-Tech
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck
Celebrities react to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday.
-
Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday.
-
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Business
-
Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices
TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state's network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
These are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada for 2023
A new report has compiled some of the trending and most in-demand jobs for 2023, as sectors such as technology, health care, and professional services face talent scarcities.
Lifestyle
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
-
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Joseph Eskenazi turns 105 on Jan. 30, he is the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbour. He had boarded an Amtrak train in California on Friday for the journey to New Orleans. The other veterans, representing the Army, Navy and Marines, flew in for the event.
-
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years.
Sports
-
Australia cancels Afghanistan cricket series citing restrictions on women's rights
Australia has pulled out of an upcoming men's one-day international cricket series against Afghanistan, citing more restrictions on women's rights in the country by the Taliban government. Australia was to meet Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates for three matches in March. But following consultation with the Australian government and other groups, Cricket Australia said Thursday it scrapped the series.
-
-
Canada's sports integrity commissioner under microscope for low complaint intake
The low intake of complaints by Canada's new office of the sport integrity commissioner has grabbed the attention of former athletes and a Canadian MP.
Autos
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.
-
Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards
Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.