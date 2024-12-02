Climate and Environment

    • U.S. Great Lakes region gets yet more snow after a weekend of snarled Thanksgiving travel

    Snow falls in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday Dec, 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Snow falls in Lowville, N.Y., on Sunday Dec, 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -

    Parts of the Great Lakes region saw new snow Monday and faced the prospect of even more this week after U.S. travellers battled harsh weather to get home after Thanksgiving, forecasters said.

    Snow showers fell in western Michigan overnight, and heavier, persistent snow of up to a foot (30 centimetres) was expected to follow Monday, the National Weather Service said. More snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds and freezing temperatures.

    "Bands of lake effect snowfall will impact mainly lakeshore locations through the morning commute. This will lead to sudden changes in the visibility and snow covered roadways," the weather service's office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, posted online early Monday.

    Lake-effect snow warnings were in effect through Tuesday night in parts of Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

    Nearly four feet (1.2 metres) of lake-effect snow -- caused by warm, moist air blowing across the Great Lakes -- fell over the weekend on upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan.

    Bills game played in wintry conditions

    Flinty fans scoffed at the flurries and numbing temperatures during Sunday's nighttime NFL game in Buffalo, New York, against the San Francisco 49ers.

    The NFL's Bills said the organization would pay US$20 per hour and provide food and hot drinks to snow shovellers.

    The lake-effect storm began hitting the area Saturday near the Bills' stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Though the storm shifted south of the stadium by noon Sunday, snow continued to fall off and on through the day. Flurries began to fall more heavily just before kickoff. The game was played in chilly conditions, with the temperature at 27 F (-3 C), with the wind chill making it feel like 17 F (-8 C). The Bills often play in such conditions at home late in the season.

    Tim LoTemple, a Bills season-ticket holder from Rochester, New York, and part of the team's rabid fan base known as "Bills Mafia," said the freezing temperatures and snow energize the players and fans. Still, the 49ers game was practically temperate compared to previous matchups at Highmark Stadium.

    "We love snow over here. You know how Bills Mafia is, we love the cold," he said from a parking lot tailgate party. "This is nothing compared to what we've seen before."

    But for Jake Dyer, an Indianapolis Colts fan visiting from Southern California, a cold-weather game is a rarity.

    "Only thing I didn't prepare for was shoes. I double up on everything else, but my feet are cold," he said. "Mad respect for anybody who comes out. Anybody can sit at home, comfy in their chair to watch this game."

    New York and Pennsylvania declare emergencies

    A blast of Arctic air last week brought bitter temperatures of 10 to 20 F (-12 to -6 C) below average to the northern Plains, the weather service said. Frigid air was expected to move over the eastern third of the U.S. by Monday.

    A snowplow clears snow as the sun rises in Lowville, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

    Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation Saturday and said parts of Erie County in the northwest received nearly two feet (61 centimetres) of snow. City Hall will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday.

    Michigan is battered

    Parts of Michigan were battered by lake-effect snow as bands rolling off Lake Superior buried parts of the Upper Peninsula under two feet (61 centimetres) or more, said Lily Chapman, a weather service meteorologist.

    Twenty-seven inches (69 centimetres) of snow fell northeast of Ironwood, in the Upper Peninsula's western reaches. More than a foot (30.5 centimetres) could fall over the eastern Upper Peninsula through Monday morning, Chapman said Saturday.

    ------

    Thompson reported from Buffalo, New York, and Anna from Lowville, New York. Contributing to this report were Ron Todt in Philadelphia; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut; John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York; and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire.

    Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

    opinion Are you overpaying for subscriptions? It's time for an audit

    From streaming platforms and apps to gym memberships and meal kits, subscriptions are convenient, but it's easy to overlook how much you're spending. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers tips on how to audit your subscriptions to save money.

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

