Climate and Environment

    • Typhoon Shanshan threatens heavy rain and traffic disruption in southwestern Japan

    People walk near a "torii" gate of a shrine while waves hit a coastal area in Miyazaki, western Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP) People walk near a "torii" gate of a shrine while waves hit a coastal area in Miyazaki, western Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, as a typhoon is approaching. (Hidetaka Komukai/Kyodo News via AP)
    TOKYO -

    A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's southwestern islands Tuesday, with weather officials cautioning residents about heavy rain and violent winds expected in the region over the coming days.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Shanshan was about 130 kilometres east of the southern island of Amami on Tuesday morning as it slowly headed north toward Kyushu while packing winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour.

    So far, no damage has been reported from the typhoon, but people prepared for the downpour and high winds it was forecast to bring.

    Japan Railway companies that operate Shinkansen super-express trains said services may be suspended in Kyushu, Japan's main southern island, as well as large parts of the main island of Honshu between Wednesday and Sunday.

    The JMA said up to 400 millimetres of rainfall on the Amami island over the next 24 hours, and up to 500 millimetres in the Kyushu region from Wednesday to Thursday.

    Fishers in the Kyushu region tied their boats to the port facilities Monday to prepare for the typhoon.

