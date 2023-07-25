Typhoon blows off roofs, floods villages and displaces thousands in northern Philippines
Typhoon Doksuri ripped tin roofs off of homes, flooded low-lying villages, knocked out power and displaced more than 12,000 people Wednesday as it smashed into a small island and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious winds and rain, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the typhoon slammed into Fuga island off Aparri town in Cagayan province, where more than 12,100 people were evacuated from high-risk coastal villages and schools, and workplaces were shut down as a precaution as Doksuri approached. Thousands of people in other northern provinces were also displaced by the typhoon, which has a 700-kilometre-wide (435-mile-wide) band of wind and rain.
Doksuri weakened slightly but remained dangerous and lethal with sustained winds of 175 km/h (109 mph) and gusts of up to 240 km/h (149 mph). It was blowing over the coastal waters of Fuga and Aparri town Wednesday morning, forecasters said.
"Our northern coastal towns are being battered," Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba told The Associated Press by telephone. "I'm receiving reports of tin roofs being blown away and flooding that could not drain out probably because of tidal surges coming in from the sea."
A damage assessment would be done after the typhoon passes, but Mamba said he feared there could be extensive damage to Cagayan Valley's corn and rice farms, which have already been battered by a month-long dry spell before Doksuri hit.
"Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue" on Wednesday over northwestern Cagayan and the outlying Babuyan Islands as well as the northern mountainous regions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte provinces, according to an advisory from the country's weather bureau.
The typhoon has been enhancing seasonal monsoon rains in central and northern provinces, including in the densely populated capital region of metropolitan Manila. It was forecast to move away from the northern Philippines on Thursday and barrel north-westward toward the south of Taiwan and hit southeastern China later this week.
More than 4,600 inter-island ferry passengers and cargo truck drivers, along with nearly 100 passenger and cargo vessels and motor bancas, were stranded in several ports where a no-sail order was imposed, the Philippine coast guard said.
In Taiwan, part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises were cancelled Tuesday.
An exercise meant to simulate the use of a civilian airport if military runways were bombed out was cancelled because it was located on the southeastern coast of Taiwan, where waves were already rising. At Taiwan's southernmost point, waves had already risen to as much as 2.5 meters (8 feet), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.
The Han Kuang exercises are the largest annual exercises aimed at displaying the Taiwan military's defence capabilities in case of an attack from China, which claims the self-ruled territory as its own. Land-based exercises for the Han Kuang drills are still ongoing in other parts of Taiwan.
------
AP reporter Huizhong Wu contributed from Taipei, Taiwan.
Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words
The federal Conservatives say Canadians angry over Paul Bernardo's move to a medium-security prison have a Liberal government law to blame.
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Parents charged after 16-month-old U.S. boy fatally shot by 5-year-old brother
Prosecutors have filed neglect and drug charges against the parents of a 16-month-old boy fatally shot by his 5-year-old brother after the older child found a handgun in their apartment.
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Canadians want transparency, region-specific solutions in government's plan to fund all public transit: report
More connected communities, flexible funding and lower greenhouse gas emissions – these are some of the topics that arise in a new report outlining what Canadians and sector experts are hoping to see as the government moves closer to fulfilling its promise to deliver permanent funding for public transit across the country.
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
'We are going to be tested again': Experts on Canada's pandemic response
A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday, stressing that the country's pandemic response must be reviewed before it’s tested once again.
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
-
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after attacking Mississauga mosque last year
The man who attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison, a week after pleading guilty to three terrorism charges.
Government's suicide prevention helpline underprepared for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Taliban orders beauty salons in Afghanistan to close despite UN concern and rare public protest
The Taliban announced Tuesday that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.
-
Outside experts' last report raises questions about Mexican military's role in disappearance of 43 students
The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts Tuesday raised further questions about the Mexican military's role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Joe Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, responding to enormous GOP pressure to demonstrate support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Israel's government has passed the first part of its legal overhaul. The law's ripples are dramatic
The Israeli government has passed the first major piece of legislation in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's legal system -- part of a broader plan that has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community.
Abortion rights amendment cleared for Ohio's November ballot, promising expensive fight this fall
A proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing access to abortion made Ohio's fall ballot Tuesday, setting up what promises to be a volatile and expensive fight rife with emotional messaging and competing factual claims.
Bolivia says it is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders
Bolivia is interested in obtaining Iranian drone technology to protect its borders and combat smuggling and drug trafficking, the Andean country's defense minister confirmed Tuesday, a day after Argentina demanded information on an agreement reached by Iran and Bolivia that has raised security concerns in the region.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
'Verified human': Worldcoin users queue up for iris scans
People around the world are getting their eyeballs scanned in exchange for a digital ID and the promise of free cryptocurrency, shrugging off concerns among privacy campaigners and data regulators.
-
House Republicans plan to hold Meta's Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is threatening to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for failing to supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives.
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
Sentencing in 'The Wire' actor's death: Nephew urges compassion for defendant
A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the fentanyl-laced heroin death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor's nephew recommended compassion for the defendant.
'Nostalgia marketing': How Barbie's massive marketing campaign worked so well
While 'Barbenheimer' certainly increased the hype for this history-making box office weekend, Barbie was already on track for a record box office before the memes kicked off, with a massive marketing campaign that experts say is difficult to replicate.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
-
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Canada's two biggest airlines saw a far higher proportion of their flights delayed than many of their American peers, according to figures from an aviation data firm.
-
S&P/TSX composite ticks lower Tuesday on mixed trading, U.S. markets rise
Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed
Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters.
-
Beachgoers beware, this controversial piece of swimwear is back in style
After decades of banishment from mainstream wardrobes, one of fashion’s most divisive garments — the men’s swimming brief — is making a tentative return across the globe.
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
-
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
-
Canadian women look to showcase quality, experience against well-drilled Irish side
In need of points to keep its World Cup dream alive, Canada has to put it best foot forward Wednesday against Ireland after the frustration of a tournament-opening scoreless draw with Nigeria.
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.