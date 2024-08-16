Typhoon Ampil moves away from Japan as train services resume and no major damage is reported

DEVELOPING Tracking Ernesto: Eye of hurricane expands after making landfall as a category 1 storm
Hurricane Ernesto made landfall on the tiny British Atlantic territory of Bermuda early Saturday as residents hunkered down.
A powerful typhoon that slammed the Tokyo area with heavy rains and brought mudslide warnings in northern Japan headed eastward out into the Pacific Ocean away from the coast Saturday.
There were no reports of major damage. Tokyo and nearby areas were back to normal under sunny skies. Bullet trains that cancelled services between Tokyo and Nagoya, stranding thousands of passengers, resumed operations with the first morning train.
Some local trains were still delayed, however, and dozens of airline flights remained cancelled.
Typhoon Ampil was moving away from Japan’s eastern coast at 20 km/h (12 mph), with sustained winds of 162 km/h (101 mph), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Ampil did not make landfall and reached closest to Japan after midnight.
The transportation disruptions came when Japan was observing the Bon summer holidays.
Power that went out in more than 5,000 households was back, except for about 250 homes in Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures, northeast of Tokyo, according to the utility company.
The typhoon left signboards, trees, bicycles and poles toppled. Some beaches were still off limits to swimmers because of rough seas and strong winds.
The evacuation order for more than 320,000 residents of the city of Iwaki in Fukushima prefecture was lifted. Tokyo’s Disneyland, which closed early on Friday, was back in business at the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yamato Transport, which makes Amazon and other deliveries in Japan, said the halted deliveries in the Tokyo area were back but delayed, while some deliveries were temporarily discontinued in northern Japan.
Caution was advised about fragile buildings that could collapse as well as landslides. Heavy rains and thunder still threatened northern Japan.
Weather forecasters turned to warning people of extremely hot temperatures, which often follow storms, reaching as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Tokyo area, and advised people to take plenty of fluids.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
A fossil hunter was scouring a Mississippi creek for remnants of the past when he came across the discovery of a lifetime — a tusk from an ice age Columbian mammoth.
Disney recently announced a huge slate of projects for parks and cruises in front of 12,000 of its most loyal fans, who will almost certainly return to Disney's theme parks to experience those new offerings, no matter what it costs.
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
As Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat against Gael Monfils in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, he became so frustrated that he smashed his racket against the court several times, bending the frame out of shape while the crowd looked on stunned.
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinions and circumstances. Across two decades in elected offices, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is no exception.
Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and forecast to see 'nickel size' hail and up to 100 millimetres of rain.
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Former New York Rep. George Santos is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign, according to multiple sources familiar with the deal.
Fighters from Sudan's paramilitary group have rampaged through a central village, looting and burning and killing at least 85 people, including women and children.
An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
Priceless paintings by Monet, Cezanne, Van Gogh and others were unharmed Saturday after firefighters worked to douse a blaze that broke out in the roof of Somerset House, a large central London arts venue, officials said.
An Israel airstrike in Gaza killed at least 18 people, all from the same family, on Saturday, hours after mediators expressed optimism for an imminent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada's latest independent senators.
Friday marked the one month countdown to Parliament resuming and voters going to the polls in a pair of byelections in Manitoba and Quebec. With the sun starting to set on the Canadian political summer, here's what you need to know about the key political happenings between now and when MPs return to Ottawa.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
Experts say late summer is a great moment to add an eye test to the back-to-school checklist.
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
The phrase 'once in a blue moon' is going to ring true as a super blue moon is set illuminate Toronto's night skies starting Monday. The super blue moon will be full for about three days, according to NASA, but what exactly is it?
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok on Tuesday began allowing users to create AI-generated images from text prompts and post them to X.
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges she orchestrated a brazen scheme to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off his Graceland mansion and property before a judge halted the mysterious foreclosure sale, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Madonna will fund an artistic project involving youths, she announced during her 66th birthday celebrations in Pompeii.
Starbucks has been sued for a third time by a company that accused the coffee chain of stealing its concept for coffee-flavored lipstick and lip gloss.
A major milestone was marked in northern Manitoba Friday as a shipment of "critical minerals" was exported from the Port of Churchill – something that hasn't happened in more than two decades.
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Summer traffic on Cape Cod can require some patience, but Rebecca and Danya Mahota had no time to spare.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after falling to Great Britain's Jack Draper 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in a third-round matchup on Friday.
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander, making his third consecutive start, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 15-yard scramble with 30 seconds left on the game clock, as Montreal beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-24.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
An Interlake-area man is being hailed a Hometown Hero for taking his neighbours into Winnipeg for medical appointments and other important life moments.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
Police in B.C.'s Shuswap region say charges have been laid in a homicide that occurred more than a year ago.
Mounties in Chilliwack say they recently arrested one person over "discriminatory and harmful language" posted on social media.
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
Police say a Toronto man is facing 101 charges in connection with an auto-fraud investigation.
Parts of a building near Toronto’s busy Kensington Market, which was at risk of collapsing on Friday, have been demolished as the city works to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
A Friday night mudslide on Highway 93 has temporarily closed the road.
The Chinatown Street Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community of Chinatown.
The capital is under a special weather statement this weekend, as a significant rainfall bringing 40 to 80 millimeters of rain is in the forecast.
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.
It could take more than a century for the freshly burned forest in Jasper National Park to regenerate into its previous postcard-perfect form, a wildfire expert says.
A Lac La Biche man faces multiple charges in relation to a copper wire theft.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen in the Lower Fort Garry area on Aug. 7.
A celebration of the un-earthing of Scotty the T-Rex took place on Friday at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont., believes an animal in its care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Tourism experts say people from near and far want to explore all northern Ontario has to offer.
A string of vandalism in the Sault's downtown has the city out dozens of parking meters worth tens of thousands of dollars.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
