Two days of torrential rain bring major flooding to central France

Defective parts prompt recalls of thousands of vehicles in Canada
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
France's prime minister said Friday that firefighters and other rescuers have been involved in about 2,300 operations, some of them lifesaving, in what appears to be the biggest flooding in 40 years in central France.
Michel Barnier visited French authorities' crisis centre in Paris and said there hadn't been such violent rain in many people's memory. Over 1,000 people were evacuated. Most of them were able to go back home on Friday.
Barnier also praised an alert system, used for the first time, that sent text messages urging people in the concerned areas to delay or cancel their planned trips and stay in a safe place.
French weather agency Meteo France said as much as 700 millimetres (27.5 inches) of rain fell in in 48 hours in some local areas in the regions of Ardeche and Lozere.
National railway operator SNCF halted regional trains between the cities of Lyon and Saint-Étienne on Thursday saying the tracks were impassable. Local train services will remain disrupted for several days, it said.
A main highway between the two cities also was inundated and remained closed on Friday.
Meteo France lifted its red alert for bad weather on Friday morning but still warned of potential heavy rain and floods in southwestern France.
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
South Korea's spy agency said Friday that North Korea has dispatched troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine, a development that could bring a third country into the war and intensify a standoff between North Korea and the West.
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
Police were called to a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday after a man went behind the counter and scooped some of the product with his hand.
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
An Alberta court has found a Langdon man who attacked and fatally injured his mother in 2023 was not criminally responsible in her death.
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave quick initial approval to a bill outlawing 'propaganda' that discourages people from having children, the latest in a slew of restrictive laws as the Kremlin tightens control over the society amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Christian nationalist leaders are telling followers that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is under the influence of a 'Jezebel spirit,' using a term with deeply racist and misogynistic roots that is setting off alarm bells for religious and political scholars.
The former captain of Fulham's women's team, Ronnie Gibbons, says she was sexually assaulted on two occasions by the late Mohamed Al Fayed when he owned the club.
Nine monkeys who died in Hong Kong's oldest zoo in two days this week had been infected with an endemic disease, possibly after some digging work near their cages, officials said on Friday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump laced into U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
Federal cabinet ministers Filomena Tassi, Carla Qualtrough and Dan Vandal announced Thursday they will not run for re-election. Senior government sources tell CTV News at least one other, Marie-Claude Bibeau, doesn't plan to run again, setting the stage for Justin Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet in the coming weeks.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it's very disturbing that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre won't get the top-level security clearance needed to view classified documents on foreign interference.
The representative plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against Canada are urging First Nations chiefs to accept a landmark $47.8-billion child welfare reform deal.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
Patients who are older, don’t speak English, and don’t have a high school education are more likely to experience harm during a hospital stay in Canada, according to new research.
One of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in this country is now available through Google's translation service, the first time the tech giant has included a First Nations, Metis or Inuit language spoken in Canada on its platform.
Meta has launched a new campaign to protect teens and children from social media sextortion scams. It’s designed to help teenagers and their parents easily spot online scammers, who trick young people into sending intimate photos and use financial blackmail, threatening exposure.
Just weeks before the U.S. presidential election, TikTok approved advertisements that contained election disinformation even though it has a ban on political ads, according to a report published Thursday by the nonprofit Global Witness.
Mitzi Gaynor, the effervescent dancer and actor who starred as Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film of 'South Pacific' and appeared in other musicals with Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, has died. She was 93.
Every Christmas growing up in Minnesota, Jimmy Darts' parents gave him US$200 in cash: US$100 for himself and US$100 for a stranger. Now, with over 12 million followers on TikTok and several million more on other platforms, philanthropy is his full-time job.
The former members of English boy band One Direction reacted publicly to the sudden death of their bandmate, Liam Payne, for the first time on Thursday, saying in a joint statement that they're 'completely devastated.'
Meta says it has laid off some employees, including staff at WhatsApp And Instagram, to realign its resources with its “strategic goals.”
Netflix on Thursday reported that its subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer, a sign the huge gains from the video-streaming service’s crackdown on freeloading viewers is tapering off.
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
A British travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. has gone viral, with Manitobans praising the transplant's kind words about his new Prairie home.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released a statement in response to a recent CTV W5 investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2014.
The game against the San Jose Sharks is Hellebuyck Night – a night to recognize Connor Hellebuyck and his success last season winning both the Vezina and William M. Jennings trophies.
CTV News' Rachel CrowSpreadingWings sat down with legendary Inuk hockey player Jordin Tootoo for an open conversation on his new documentary, Tootoo: The Jordin Tootoo Story. The film takes a look at achievements throughout his hockey career and his struggles with addictions.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is again investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system, this time after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
Toronto Fire will be investigating the cause of a “stubborn” three-alarm fire that gutted a Beaches home early Friday morning.
A 38-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after he offered two young females a ride and then took them back to his residence and sexually assaulted them, police say.
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
The Ottawa Police Service is delaying the rollout of body cameras on officers until 2026 "at the earliest," as it deals with financial pressures.
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
Laval police (SPL) arrested a 14-year-old boy as part of their investigation into threatening calls that led to several preventive school lockdowns in recent days.
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Fire crews from several communities were called to a fire on a rural property on Friday morning.
It'll be a classic autumn "transition weekend" in the Edmonton area. Warm air floods in on Saturday and then we're back to average Sunday and near zero FOR AN AFTERNOON HIGH on Monday.
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
The price of gas increased slightly overnight in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while there was no change in the price of gas on Prince Edward Island.
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in Kenora, Ont.
A new unit to the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been introduced that is meant address the unique and complex needs of the downtown area.
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
After just six months on the job, the city manager for St. Thomas has announced his resignation. Hired in April, Michael Bradley has now accepted a position in his hometown of Brantford as the Chief Administrative Officer.
OPP closed a section of road in Middlesex County on Thursday morning following a crash.
Londoners gathered at the South London Community Centre Thursday for one of several meetings put on by the city to discuss possible ward boundary changes and provide feedback.
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing two vehicles in a 24-hour period.
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
On Thursday, provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the warning signs of fraud involving online transactions and financial transfers.
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
Passengers riding on Via Rail's most heavily travelled corridor may endure a slower trip after Canadian National Railway Co. imposed restrictions on Via's new trains.
A 91-year-old Leamington man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident over the weekend.
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
Surveillance cameras that are used to both deter crimes and help investigations will soon be installed throughout Sault Ste. Marie.
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
