Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it.
The planet's temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in at least 44 years and likely much longer, and Wednesday could become the third straight day Earth unofficially marks a record-breaking high, the latest in a series of climate-change extremes that alarm but don't surprise scientists.
The globe's average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data and computer simulations and used by climate scientists for a glimpse of the world's condition. On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), breaking a record that lasted only 24 hours.
While it is not an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration record, "this is showing us an indication of where we are right now," NOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick said. Even though the dataset used for the unofficial record goes back only to 1979, she said that given other data, it's likely the hottest day in "several hundred years that we've experienced."
The previous hottest day was in August 2021, Kapnick said.
"A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now massively supported proposition that global warming is pushing us into a hotter future," said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations.
With many places seeing temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures might not seem very hot. But Tuesday's global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) higher than the 1979-2000 average, which already tops the 20th- and 19th-century averages.
Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people all over the world. When the heat spikes, humans suffer health effects -- especially young and elderly people, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.
"People aren't used to that. Their bodies aren't used to that," said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona's state climatologist and an expert in extreme weather and climate events. "That's important to understand who might be at risk, making sure people are hydrated, they're staying cool, and they're not exerting themselves outside, and taking care of those folks around you who might be at risk."
The highs come after months of "truly unreal meteorology and climate stats for the year," such as off-the-chart record warmth in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, said University of Oklahoma meteorology professor Jason Furtado.
Scientists generally use much longer measurements -- months, years, decades -- to track the Earth's warming. But the new figures are an indication that climate change is reaching uncharted territory, even if the data aren't quite the type used by gold-standard climate measurement entities such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
The figures legitimately capture global-scale heating, and NOAA will take them into consideration for its official record calculations, said Deke Arndt, director of the National Center for Environmental Information, a division of NOAA.
High-temperature records were surpassed this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine straight days last week when the temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon to Tampa, Florida have been hovering at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Wednesday may bring another unofficial record, with the Climate Reanalyzer again forecasting record or near-record heat. Antarctica's average forecast for Wednesday is a whopping 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1979-2000 average.
In the U.S., heat advisories are in effect this week for more than 30 million people in places including portions of western Oregon, inland far northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the coastal Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. Excessive heat warnings are continuing across southern Arizona and California.
------
Borenstein reported from Washington and Walling from Chicago.
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged
Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.
