Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says

FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore. A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act, and the Endangered Species Act when it amended a protection that had been in place since 1994. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore. A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act, and the Endangered Species Act when it amended a protection that had been in place since 1994. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

