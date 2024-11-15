Climate and Environment

    • Tropical Storm Sara scrapes along northern Honduras coast bringing heavy rain to Central America

    This GOES-East GeoGolor satellite image taken Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at 1:03 p.m. EST and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Sara. (CIRA/NOAA via AP) This GOES-East GeoGolor satellite image taken Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at 1:03 p.m. EST and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Sara. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)
    Share
    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -

    Tropical Storm Sara scraped along northern Honduras' Caribbean coast early Friday, dumping torrential rains across parts of Central America and southern Mexico after making an initial landfall overnight.

    Sara hit land about 105 miles (165 kilometres) west-northwest of the Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. That is near Brus Laguna, a village of about 13,000 inhabitants. There are few other population centres nearby.

    By dawn, the centre said the storm was located about 205 miles (330 kilometres) east-southeast of Belize City and was moving west at nine mph (15 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 km/h).

    The storm was expected to remain roughly on that path before heading out to sea again and threatening the coast of Belize.

    Sara was forecast to pass over or very near the tourist destination of Roatan off Honduras’ coast on Sunday. The storm was then expected to turn northwesterly toward Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula.

    Mexican authorities warned it could cause “intense rains” over the resort-studded Yucatan Peninsula.

    Sara was forecast to drop 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimetres) of rain, with up to 30 inches (75 centimetres) in isolated areas in northern Honduras. The heavy rain could lead to life-threatening flooding and landslides, the centre said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News