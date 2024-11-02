Climate and Environment

Tropical Storm Lane develops over Pacific Ocean but remains far off Mexican coast

Satellite image of the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 2 shows Tropical Storm Lane developing (NOAA) Satellite image of the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 2 shows Tropical Storm Lane developing (NOAA)
Miami -

A storm system will likely bring heavy rain to the Azores islands over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday.

Subtropical Storm Patty is expected to produce rainfall amounts of about 2.5 to 5 centimetres across the archipelago through Sunday.

The Hurricane Center says swells generated by Patty are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Patty is clocking maximum sustained winds of about 80 kph with higher gusts.

The Azores are an island chain are located about 1,287 kilometres off Portugal. Separately, a tropical storm formed over the Pacific Ocean early Saturday but remained far off the coast of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Lane was located about 2,455 kilometres west-southwest off the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported in an advisory early Saturday.

There were no immediate coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to begin weakening on Sunday.

