Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico-California border
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain on parts of northwestern Mexico and Southern California.
The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakend into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.
At midafternoon Friday, it had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and was becoming less organized, with forecasters predicting it would diminish to a remnant low overnight.
Kay was centered about 205 kilometres south-southwest of San Diego, California, and was moving northwest at 19 km/h. The storm was expected to start a more marked turn to the west that would take it farther out into the Pacific.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that "flash, urban, and small stream flooding" was a threat across Southern California and southwestern Arizona.
The centre said southernmost California could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting 6 to 8 inches. It said the Sierra Nevada, Arizona and Southern Nevada might receive 1 to 2 inches, with isolated spots at 3 inches.
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Earl continued heading out into the open seas after passing southeast of Bermuda.
Late Friday afternoon, Earl was centred about 690 kilometres northeast of Bermuda. It had maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h and was moving northeast at 43 km/h.
Earl knocked out power to 1,500 customers as it brushed past Bermuda early Friday, downing several trees in the British territory. Crews had cleared roads by midday and were working to restore power to the few homes still in the dark.
Government agencies and public transportation were operating as usual, while ferries were scheduled to restart service Friday afternoon.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as new monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death
King Charles III vowed in his first speech to the nation as monarch Friday to carry on Queen Elizabeth II’s 'lifelong service,' as Britain entered a new age under a new sovereign. Around the world, the queen’s exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated.
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
How Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the Queen's death
Like Canadian stamps and currency, Canada's legal system will need to adapt to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Read the full transcript of King Charles III's first live address
King Charles III spoke to the public on Friday in a televised address as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
King Charles III names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Queen Elizabeth II era.
Canada
-
Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.
-
Toronto woman 'insulted and infuriated' after wheelchair broken on Air Canada flight
A Toronto woman is speaking out after her wheelchair was damaged this week while travelling with Air Canada on a flight to Tel Aviv.
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids six months to four years old
Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine today for use in children between six months and four years old.
-
'Crime of sadness': Sentencing hearing for woman who left body of newborn in dumpster
An Alberta judge says he will not consider jail time for the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
-
National mourning period begins in Canada after Queen Elizabeth II's death
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a period of mourning has begun in Canada and preparations are underway for a commemoration ceremony in Ottawa.
-
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
World
-
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
Bells tolled around Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honour Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new King.
-
Slain Memphis teacher never finished her morning run. More than 2,000 people will finish it for her
Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran more than 13 kilometres during the predawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week.
-
Mexico's Senate votes to hand over National Guard to army
Mexico's Senate passed a bill early Friday handing control of the country's recently created National Guard over to the military.
-
U.S. chemical safety agency impeded by staff shortage: watchdog
The federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is hindered by a lack of staffing, leadership disputes and a backlog of investigations that threaten its ability to protect people and the environment, according to a new report by a federal watchdog.
-
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid.
-
U.S., NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on
Ukraine's armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO said Friday.
Politics
-
Crown needs to apologize to Indigenous peoples: Assembly of First Nations chief
A new era of the Monarchy has renewed conversations about the future of the Crown and Indigenous peoples.
-
Tories to announce next leader 'with a revised program' reflecting Queen's death
The Conservative party says the event announcing the next leader scheduled for Saturday will go ahead as planned, but in a more muted way.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Spies, crowns and Helen Mirren: 10 films and documentaries about the Queen
The first documentary about the Queen was about her coronation, but since then she's inspired comedy cameos and Oscar-winning films alike.
-
Elton John responds to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Sir Elton John has spoken out following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
Business
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?
Canadians are used to seeing Queen Elizabeth II on their money, but that could change following the death of the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state.
-
Dollarama posts higher sales, profit as shoppers seek cheaper prices amid inflation
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. is winning over new customers as Canadian shoppers 'trade down' from more expensive stores and gravitate toward the dollar store's cheaper prices amid inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
-
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
Sports
-
Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to the Queen
The Premier League has postponed its upcoming round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing events across Britain on Friday.
-
Pogba's brother denies extortion attempt against France star
The brother of French soccer star Paul Pogba denied Friday that he took part in extortion attempts against the Juventus midfielder.
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.