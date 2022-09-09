Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico's Baja peninsula
Tropical Storm Kay dumped heavy rains on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico's Pacific coast as it weakened while curling out to sea, and it was expected to bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.
The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (70 mph).
Kay then moved back out over open and cooler waters and was predicted to continue weakening. The storm was centered about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of Punta Eugenia late Thursday and was moving north-northwest at 22 km/h (14 mph).
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there was a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain - and possibly flash floods - to parts of parched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
Ivory Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said the storm was expected to affect the San Diego County area with somewhat less strength than a tropical storm. While the eye would remain well offshore, he said winds would be comparable to a moderate Santa Ana and could be strong enough to down tree branches.
Around an inch of rain was forecast for the coast and upwards of four inches in the mountains, “which is a lot of rain for September,” he said. The storm could also begin lowering temperatures around San Diego, which has been under an excessive heat warning.
The last time a hurricane or tropical storm came close to San Diego was Nora in 1997, which entered the U.S. as a tropical storm near Yuma, Ariz., and also brought about an inch of rain to the San Diego area, Small said.
The state government of Baja California Sur said more than 1,600 people had evacuated to shelters before Kay hit. It said some creeks had risen and closed some roads. Landslides reportedly cut some roadways on the peninsula, but there were no reports of injuries.
The mayor of the town of Mulege on the Gulf of California said Thursday morning that her town had been without water since Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl swirled over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean and passed southeast of Bermuda late Thursday after weakening from a major Category 3 storm.
Earl was centred about 150 kilometres (95 miles) southeast of Bermuda late Thursday. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (90 mph) and was moving north-northeast at 24 km/h (15 mph).
The island's national security minister, Michael Weeks, said earlier that public services and government offices would keep operating but warned residents to brace for tropical storm conditions.
“Bermuda will certainly feel the effects from Earl, so we must guard against complacency,” he said.
Weeks also warned of flooding in low-lying areas and noted that officials had opened a government shelter.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
With The Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
North Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North's defences and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday.
Former mayor, Mormon bishop accused of sex abuse of children
A former Utah city mayor and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused at least three children decades ago.
Canada
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'She loved the country': Former Canadian prime ministers remember Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, former Canadian prime ministers are paying their respects and sharing their favourite memories of the monarch.
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
World
-
North Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North's defences and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday.
-
Former mayor, Mormon bishop accused of sex abuse of children
A former Utah city mayor and bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused at least three children decades ago.
-
'Our beloved Queen is dead': Front pages of British newspapers day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's an early look at how British newspapers plan to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
U.K. politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns
British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country's usually fractious politics to a halt.
-
Who gets The Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
Politics
-
'She was one of my favourite people': PM Trudeau, other Canadian leaders mourn Queen's death
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian political figures are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
Business
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Lifestyle
-
'A bit haunting': Vancouver Island divers help locate crashed WWII bomber in Newfoundland
Two divers from Vancouver Island have been exploring parts of the East Coast that very few Canadians will ever see. Divers Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark, from the Comox Valley, are part of an international team that reached the underwater crash site of a Second World War bomber in Gander Lake, Newfoundland.
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
Sports
-
Sports events in Britain called off following death of Queen
Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.