Climate and Environment

    • Tropical Storm Hone forms in the central Pacific Ocean, Gilma still a Category 3 hurricane

    This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Gilma on Aug. 22, 2024. This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Gilma on Aug. 22, 2024.
    MEXICO CITY -

    Tropical Storm Hone has formed in the central Pacific Ocean, forecasters said, on a path that may cross near Hawaii's Big Island.

    The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered about 1,090 miles (1,760 kilometers) east-southeast of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 11 a.m. local time.

    Forecasters said interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of the storm. The center of Hone could pass near or south of the Big Island this weekend.

    Meanwhile, Hurricane Gilma remained a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 125 mph (205 kph). It was located far from land with no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

    THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane Thursday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days while staying away from land.

    The storm was located about 1,035 miles (1,666 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Maximum sustained winds were near 125 mph (201 kph).

    More strengthening was possible Thursday, forecasters said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday and has grown more powerful since then.

    Gilma was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 130 miles (209 kilometers).

